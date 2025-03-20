7 video game-inspired movies to watch if you liked Borderlands

Borderlands, released in 2024, is a science fiction action comedy, famously known for the video game series it is inspired by. Directed and written by Eli Roth, the movie stars Cate Blanchett in the leading role as Lillith, an outlaw. Apart from her, it features Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Edgar Ramirez.

The plot revolves around Lillith, a bounty hunter given a job to go back to her home planet after many years to rescue the daughter of a powerful man. After locating her on Pandora, Lillith understands she is being returned to him against her will.

Viewers who love movies based on their favorite games will find the following titles to be memorable additions to their list after watching Borderlands.

Disclaimer: The following list is based purely on the author's opinions.

Mortal Kombat, Doom, and five more movies inspired by video games like Borderlands

1) Mortal Kombat (2021) - Prime Video, Apple TV, HBO Max

A poster for Mortal Kombat. (Image via New Line Cinema)

Mortal Kombat is a 2021 martial arts fantasy action movie directed by Simon McQuoid. Based on the storyline of the original video game by NetherRealm Studios, the movie is also a reboot of the original movie series from 1995. The movie features an ensemble cast including Lewis Tan, Josh Lawson, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Mortal Kombat focuses on the destruction caused by Sub-Zero, to eliminate competitors in the battle of realms. In his efforts, he kills Hanzo Hisashi's clan and family, but he soon faces the consequences. This movie and game is a classic among gamers, and viewers who enjoy Borderlands will love it.

2) Doom (2005) - Apple TV, Prime Video

Dwayne Johnson in a still from Doom. (Image via Universal Pictures)

Doom is a 2005 science fiction horror movie based on the original video game released in December 1993. Directed by Andrez Bartkowiak, and starring Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike, and Dwayne Johnson. The story follows the Ark, a wormhole portal that leads to an ancient city on Mars. Following a discovery on Mars, a group of space marines are sent to investigate the area.

Their investigation is turned into a nightmare as they find genetically modified humanoid zombies out for their blood. Fans of Borderlands will love this movie for its inspiration from the original Doom game.

3) Need for Speed (2014) - Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV

A poster for Need for Speed, starring Aaron Paul. (Image via Dreamworks)

Need for Speed is an action crime film directed by Scott Waugh and written by John and Geroge Gatins. It is directly inspired by the video game and stars Aaron Paul in his debut lead role alongside Dominic Cooper and Scott Mescudi. The film follows Tobey, a mechanic who aspires to compete in and win an important race called De Leon near the Pacific Coast Highway.

The movie has all the elements of the video game it is known for, including fast cars, police chases, crashes, racing rewards, and reputation building. This made the movie a success, amassing over $194 million in global box office earnings. Fans of Borderlands will find this movie engaging for its fast-paced and action-packed storytelling.

4) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) - Prime Video, Apple TV, Netflix

A poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. (Image via Universal Pictures)

Inspired by the successful Nintendo video game franchise, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an American adventure comedy film released in 2023. Directed by Aaron Horvath and written by Mathew Fogel, the movie explores the origin story of the main characters Mario and Luigi. They are voiced by Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, and more.

The story follows Mario and Luigi, who are Italian-American plumbers sucked accidentally into a warp pipe into another world called the Mushroom Kingdom. They encounter various enemies in their quest to restore peace. Fans of video-game-inspired movies, like Borderlands, will love this movie, especially for the nostalgia it brings.

5) Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) - Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Sonic the Hedgehog, with Jim Carrey. (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey, Sonic the Hedgehog is inspired by the beloved video game franchise by Sega. Starring Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, and Jim Carrey, the film delves into the story of the blue hedgehog who runs at supersonic speeds. Sonic is sent from his home planet to Earth to lay low after escaping an aggressive tribe.

After ten years on Earth, he comes under the radar of an eccentric scientist who pursues the quill of limitless energy under Sonic's possession to harvest its power. According to TechRadar, the trailer received criticism when viewers opined that Sonic's humanoid appearance evoked the feeling of an uncanny valley. After Borderlands, this is a must-watch for fans.

6) Monster Hunter (2020) - Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Monster Hunter. (Image via AB2 Pictures)

Directed and written by Paul W.S Anderson, Monster Hunter stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, and Ron Perlman among others. It was inspired by the Capcom video game. The film explores a different world populated with monsters, who have systems of their own and rule them according to strength.

The protagonist, Lt. Artemis, played by Jovovich, is transported to this world and is left to her own devices till she meets an ally who has been a hunter her whole life. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, it did receive nominations for its visual effects. Fans of action movies like Borderlands will enjoy this movie for its fight sequences, visual effects, and music.

7) Resident Evil (2002) - Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for the first Resident Evil movie. (Image New Legacy Films)

Another Milla Jovovich movie, inspired by the video game developed by Capcom, Resident Evil is a successful film franchise with five sequels to the original. Similar to Monster Hunter, this movie was also written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. Two leaders of a commando team are on a mission to infiltrate 'The Hive', a genetics lab filled with evil zombie-like creatures after an accident.

A deadly virus is on the verge of being spread to the world if the commandos do not shut the threat down immediately. Fans of Borderlands will love Resident Evil for its high-paced action and Jovovich and Michelle Rodriguez's performance.

Apart from these titles, some more movies like Borderlands that are inspired by video games are Tomb Raider, Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, and Assassin's Creed.

