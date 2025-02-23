8 movies to watch if you liked A Thousand Words

A Thousand Words is a 2012 movie starring Eddie Murphy as the main character alongside Kerry Washington, Cliff Curtis, and Clark Duke. Directed by Brian Robbins, this was his last directorial work to date. A notable producer for the movie was Nicolas Cage.

The movie has a 46% audience approval on Rotten Tomatoes and made around $22 million globally on a budget of $40 million, according to The Numbers.

The movie follows the story of Jack McCall, played by Eddie, who is faced with a bodhi tree that sheds leaves every time Eddie speaks. The last leaf will result in the death of the tree as well as Jack, and so he must measure his words.

The film has an emotional depth shared by a few titles of the time, such as The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and Eat Pray Love. The following list is a compilation of successful movies similar in theme to A Thousand Words.

Disclaimer: This list is purely based on the author's opinion.

Click, Liar Liar, and six more heartfelt movies similar to A Thousand Words

1) Click (2006)- Prime Video

Adam Sandler speeding time up in Click. (Image via Prime Video)

Click is an American comedy film with Adam Sandler in the main role, based on a folk tale from The Book of Virtues. Michael, played by Sandler, is a workaholic with a family, waiting for a promotion at his workplace for years. As he goes to Bath and Beyond one day to pick up a universal remote, he meets Morty, played by Walken. He offers Michael a remote that forwards, pauses, and reverses reality.

What ensues next works completely against Michael, as he skips years of his life waiting for a promotion, eventually stepping up to become CEO. However, he loses his wife, his dog, and his mental stability. Viewers who have watched A Thousand Words will love Click for similar themes of unexpected superpowers.

2) Yes Man (2008)- Apple Tv

A poster for Yes Man. (Image via Apple TV)

Yes Man is a 2008 romantic comedy starring Jim Carrey and Zooey Deschanel in leading roles. The movie is inspired by the novel by English author Danny Wallace, who makes a cameo appearance. After its release, it made a whopping $223 million in global box office numbers, according to The Numbers. The story follows Carl, disillusioned by his divorce and looking for ways to cope.

While attending a motivational seminar, he is encouraged by a guru to say 'yes' to everything he is asked. This lands him in hot waters and a lot of adventurous situations. The movie is similar to A Thousand Words in terms of charm and character-building.

3) Bruce Almighty (2003)- Prime Video

Jim Carrey in Bruce Almighty. (Image via Prime Video)

Bruce Almighty is an American fantasy comedy written by Steve Koren, Mark O'Keefe, and Steve Oedekerk. The story focuses on Bruce, a frustrated television reporter who prays to God, played by Morgan Freeman. God offers him a chance to become a god for one week, although with several conditions. The movie shows the shenanigans Bruce gets up to during his stint.

The movie was another one of Jim Carrey's series of successful films, amassing over $484 million globally, according to IMDB. For viewers who have seen A Thousand Words, Bruce Almighty is a must-watch for Jim Carrey's physical comedy and charm.

4) The Bucket List (2007)- Prime Video

Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson in The Bucket List. (Image via Apple TV)

The Bucket List is a heartfelt comedy-drama starring Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman as two terminally ill patients who meet in a hospital. Edward and Carter, played by Jack and Freeman, are diagnosed with lung cancer. While Edward is a healthcare tycoon, Carter is a blue-collar employee with a 'bucket list' to accomplish before he dies.

The story shows how Edward, through his vast wealth, helps Carter tick items off his list and the obstacles and conflicts they go through on the way. Fans of A Thousand Words will appreciate this movie for its genuine nature and acting.

5) Pay it Forward (2000)- Apple TV

A poster for Pay it Forward. (Image via Apple TV)

Pay it Forward is a romantic drama inspired by the novel, written by Catherine Ryan Hyde. It stars Kevin Spacey, Helen Hunt, and Jon Bon Jovi. The movie revolves around Trevor, a high school student who comes up with a solution to make the world a better place. His concept of 'pay it forward' compels people to pay a favor forward to three other people.

The story unravels each character's flaws and tumultuous history, eventually ending in a tragedy for some, and for the better for others. Similar to A Thousand Words, Pay it Forward functions on a core concept that all characters follow.

6) Dr. Dolittle (1998)- Prime Video

Eddie Murphy in Dr. Dolittle. (Image via Apple TV)

Released in June 1998, Dr. Dolittle starred Eddie Murphy in the main role, similar to A Thousand Words. The story revolves around John, who, as a child discovers his ability to communicate with animals after an altercation with his principal. As an adult, he rediscovers this ability after he nearly hits a dog named Lucky while driving his car.

He starts talking to various animals including an owl, a tiger, and his guinea pig. His family and friends are convinced this is a mental breakdown, and take him to a mental hospital. However, towards the end of the movie, reconciliations are made, and Dr. Dolittle continues to treat people as well as animals.

7) Liar Liar (1997)- Prime Video

Jim Carrey as a defense lawyer in Liar Liar. (Image via Prime Video)

Another Jim Carrey classic, Liar Liar is a fantasy comedy written by Paul Guay and Stephen Mazur. The story revolves around Fletcher Reede, a divorced defense lawyer, with a son, Max. Reede's life is riddled with lies that often affect his ex-wife and son, as he makes up reasons for not showing up.

The story takes a turn when Max makes a birthday wish for his father not to lie for a full day. This prompts a series of unpleasant events for Fletcher, as his entire life is built on lies. Fans of A Thousand Words will find this movie hilarious due to similarities in the narratives of the main lead.

8) Stranger than Fiction (2006)- Prime Video

Will Ferrel in a still from Stranger than Fiction. (Image via Prime Video)

Stranger than Fiction is a fantasy comedy starring Will Ferrel and Maggie Gyllenhaal in leading roles. The movie, directed by Marc Foster, revolves around the story of an IRS agent whose life is suddenly dictated by a narrator. The narrator is hell-bent on writing a tragedy where he ends up dying, and the agent, Harold, tries to understand why, till he accepts it with resignation.

The movie is a great watch for anybody who enjoyed A Thousand Words, as both films are fantasy comedies with unique narratives.

Apart from these titles, some more movies similar to A Thousand Words are The Pursuit of Happyness, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and Trading Places.

