A Boyfriend to Die For on LMN: Full list of cast for the thriller

A Boyfriend to Die For is a new LMN thriller about Olivia, a research analyst working at her father's successful firm. Determined to make her own mark, she meets Jonathan Rothfield, the heir to a wealthy banking family. Their shared ambition sparks a romance, and together they rise to financial success

Ad

However, soon Olivia begins to realise a dark truth, which threatens to destroy everything that she created. The movie is set to make its release on May 30, 2025, at 8 pm EST on LMN.

The major cast includes Brittany Underwood, Alex Trumble, Julian Fletcher, Elyse Mirto, Joshua David Smith, Kaikane, and Hunter Ginn.

The complete cast of A Boyfriend to Die For explored

1) Brittany Underwood as Olivia

Ad

Trending

8th Annual LANY Mixer - Source: Getty

Brittany Underwood is a Colombian American actress, singer, and filmmaker. She is best known for playing the role of Loren Tate in Hollywood Heights and Langston Wilde in One Life to Live.

Ad

Some of her recent film credits include Assault on VA - 33 (2021), The Final Rose (2022), Mother's Deadly Son (2022), A Prince and Pauper Christmas (2022), 12 Dares of Christmas (2023), The Book Club Murders (2024), and A Royal Christmas Ballet (2024).

Brittany plays the role of Olivia, the protagonist of A Boyfriend to Die For. She is an ambitious young woman who wants to prove that she is more than a child of nepotism.

2) Alex Trumble as Jonathan

Ad

Ad

Alex Trumble is an actor who is best known for his screen credits, including A Missed Connection (2024), A Boyfriend to Die For (2025), and Murder, Lies and Marriage (2025).

Some of the recent TV movies of Alex Trumble include One Night Stand Murder (2023), Secrets in the Desert (2023), A Missed Connection (2024), Couple's Retreat Murder (2024), Murder Below Deck (2024), A Heart for Christmas (2024), Deadly Girls Trip (2025), and Hats Off to Love (2025).

In A Boyfriend to Die For, Alex Trumble plays the role of Jonathan, who is the heir of a wealthy and powerful banking company. He meets Olivia, and the two soon begin developing a mutual relationship.

Ad

3) Julian Fletcher as Gerald

Ad

Julian Fletcher first made her acting debut working for The Sign of the Lizard back in 1994. He started his acting career working for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Julian is best known for his roles in movies including The Black String (2018) and A Christmas Gamble (2024). Some of his recent works include The Honor List (2018), Very Important Person (2019), Matches (2020), and A Christmas Gamble (2024).

Julian Fletcher plays Gerald in A Boyfriend to Die For. However, more details about the character are not known currently.

Ad

4) Elyse Mirto as Cecilia

Ad

Elyse Marie Mirto is an American actress who was born in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated with a BFA in Musical Theatre Performance from Western Michigan University and was trained at the Royal National Theatre.

Mitro first made her acting debut in the crime drama movie Two Fathers: Justice for the Innocent. Some of her notable acting credits include Disturbia (2007), Scandal (2015), and Criminal Minds (2018).

Some of her recent works include Billionaire's Borrowed Bride (2024), Dear Husband, Delete My Number (2024), Break My Heart Again (2024), Betrayed By Love (2024), Recipe for Faking a Marriage (2024), The Duke's Masked Bride (2025), and Married a Gardener, Got a Prince (2025).

Ad

Elyse Mirto plays Cecilia in A Boyfriend to Die For.

Additional cast in A Boyfriend to Die For

The additional list of cast in A Boyfriend to Die For on LMN is included as follows:

Joshua David Smith as Liam

Kaikane as Kelly

Hunter Ginn as Max

Zane Haney as Patrick

Vivian Tran as Victoria

Anthony Palacios as Jimmy

Alexandra Ruiz as Sarah

Molly Flanagan as Janine

Austin Valli as James

Brandon Delsid aa Marcus

Rebecca Rise as the Waiter

Tommie Cross as the Bartender

Ewan Manley as Flower Delivery Guy

Ad

Check out our other articles for recommendations on other movies on LMN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saurav Saha I am a content writer, working in fitness and pop culture for the past four years. I have worked as a content manager for sports coaches and dieticians, presenting their wide spheres of information in communicative language.



This is primarily what I focus on in my writing. I turn diverse and complex areas of information in the world of health and fitness and turn them into crisp easy-to-read articles.



The sea of information on the internet for every single thing sometimes makes it overwhelming for a reader to choose what to take and what not. I wish to change that. No more of those lengthy articles that make you yawn.



Get exactly what you need. Fewer words can convey a lot of things. I wish to do that. Know More