A Complete Unknown: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

James Mangold brings a full-fledged Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, set to hit US cinemas on December 25, 2024. The long-anticipated musical biographical drama explores Bob Dylan's journey from his formative years to his historic performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Mangold co-wrote the film with The Age of Innocence screenwriter Jay Cocks, with Timothée Chalamet starring as the legendary singer-songwriter. The cast also includes Edward Norton, Boyd Holbrook, Scoot McNairy, Will Harrison, and P.J. Byrne. They are set to play other iconic figures in the '60s folk music scene.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into what viewers can expect from the movie, including Chalamet singing Dylan's classics.

When will A Complete Unknown release?

Timothée Chalamet's A Complete Unknown is set to hit movie theaters all over the US on December 25, 2024. However, fans in the UK will have to wait a bit longer, as the film won't arrive in UK cinemas until January 17, 2025.

Where to watch A Complete Unknown?

The upcoming biopic is making a theatrical release in the US on Christmas Day. Distributed by Searchlight Pictures, the film will premiere exclusively in cinemas during the release date. As of now, there is no confirmed OTT release date for the biopic.

A Complete Unknown cast and characters

Dune and Wonka star Timothée Chalamet picks up the guitar to play the music icon Bob Dylan in the new biopic. Chalamet has been preparing for the role for the last couple of years, something he told British Vogue in November 2024. He said:

"I got approached with this project five or six years ago... Let's say this is 2018, and I had just done Call Me By Your Name. Bob Dylan was this name I knew was held in reverence and I knew I was supposed to respect."

Besides Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, the cast and characters of A Complete Unknown include:

Edward Norton as Pete Seeger

Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez

Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo

Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash

P.J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal

Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie

Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman

Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth

Charlie Tahan as Al Kooper

Norbert Leo Butz as Alan Lomax

Eli Brown

Nick Pupo

James Austin Johnson

What to expect in the movie?

Mangold's upcoming biopic's plot is largely under wraps, but it's anticipated to follow the 19-year-old Bob Dylan leaving Minnesota for New York City searching for a music career in 1961.

The film's logline teases:

"Timothée Chalamet stars and sins as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history."

Timothée Chalamet can act and dance, and he proves that he can also sing in the biopic. He revealed in a December 2023 interview with MTV that they had already recorded 70% of the soundtrack. Speaking to Zane Lowe on November 12, he shared that his singing Dylan's Song to Woody was the first shot he did for the film, something that left him weeping after filming.

The biopic's trailer, released by Searchlight Pictures in July, features the Call Me By Your Name star as Bob Dylan walking through Manhattan throughout his meteoric rise to fame. It features the actor singing the icon's 1963 protest song, A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall.

Catch A Complete Unknown in movie theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024.

