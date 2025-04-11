A Minecraft Movie makes history with record-breaking opening at the box office

A Minecraft Movie, based on Mojang Studios' video game of the same name, was released globally on April 4, 2025. Fans have long awaited this release. Jared Hess directed the fantasy-adventure comedy film, for which the production discussion began in 2014. It premiered in Leicester Square in London, UK, on March 30, 2025.

Starring Jason Momoa as Garret Garrison and Jack Black as Steve, the film is experiencing commercial success, making it the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2025 in its first week alone. It is also the ninth-highest-grossing movie based on a video game of all time. While the cast received immense praise for their work in A Minecraft Movie, fans were divided on its relevance and storyline.

Originally set to be produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, producers collaborated with Legendary Entertainment in April 2022 following a long break after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Filming finally began near Auckland and Huntly, New Zealand, in January 2024.

Visual effects for A Minecraft Movie were done by Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain.

How much money has A Minecraft Movie made?

In its first day alone, A Minecraft Movie made over $58 million. It has currently surpassed $193.2 million in the US and Canada alone, and $150.7 million globally, bringing it to $343.9 million at the box office worldwide. The movie surpassed Jack Black's other recent game adaptation film, The Super Mario Bros Movie, for its spot as the highest-grossing opening weekend for a movie based on a video game.

The movie debuted with $163 million worldwide, against an initial prediction of $65-70 million, which was later revised to $80-100 million after Thursday night previews brought in $10.6 million.

A Minecraft Movie gave Warner Bros. their third-highest-grossing opening weekend, after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It also beat Captain America: Brave New World for the recognition of the biggest opening weekend of 2025.

A look at A Minecraft Movie's cast

Despite fans having opposing views on the movie's adherence to the game's storyline, it has received praise for its visuals and the performance of the actors involved. Cast members included:

Jack Black as Steve (Shallow Hal, School of Rock, the Jumanji movies)

Jason Momoa as Garrett Garrison (Game of Thrones, Aquaman, See)

Emma Myers as Natalie (Wednesday, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder)

Danielle Brooks as Dawn (The Color Purple, Orange is the New Black)

Jennifer Coolidge as Vice Principal Marlene (Legally Blonde, The White Lotus)

A Minecraft Movie is available to watch in cinemas across the globe.

