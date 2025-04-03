A Nice Indian Boy: Release date, trailer, plot, and everything we know so far

A Nice Indian Boy is an upcoming film set to be released on April 4, 2025. This lighthearted and romantic comedy is all set to make its mark in the world of LGBTQ+ rom-coms.

The movie is based on Madhuri Shekar's play and directed by Roshan Sethi. Its narrative follows the journey of Dr. Naveen Gavaskar, a gay Indian man, as he navigates family expectations and romantic relationships.

In the film, Naveen brings his fiancé, Jay, to meet his family, causing quite a stir. His traditional Indian parents struggle to accept Jay, primarily because of his white background. The couple faces cultural clashes and family pressure as they try to plan the most fabulous same-s*x wedding the Bay Area has ever seen.

The plot of A Nice Indian Boy explores the complexities of love and cultural expectations. The film balances family drama with the excitement of wedding planning. As the two men work to overcome familial hurdles, they must navigate cultural tensions and their insecurities.

A Nice Indian Boy releases on April 4, 2025

A Nice Indian Boy will be released on April 4, 2025, in select theaters. The film's focus on family, culture, and love is expected to resonate with a wide audience, offering a fresh perspective on the traditional rom-com genre.

Plot summary

A Nice Indian Boy follows Naveen Gavaskar (Karan Soni), a gay Indian man, as he introduces his white fiancé, Jay (Jonathan Groff), to his traditional family. Set in the Bay Area, the film begins with Naveen's sister's wedding, where he expresses his frustration with being single, unlike his straight family members, who seem to find partners easily.

Karan Soni plays Naveen, who is reluctantly introduced to Jay, a talented photographer played by Jonathan Groff when Jay invites him to a film screening.

Initially, Naveen finds Jay's enthusiasm a bit overwhelming, especially when Jay sings along to an Indian song in a public space. However, after attending Jay's photography show, Naveen begins to see a different side of him and agrees to go on a second date.

Their budding relationship faces a significant challenge when Naveen brings Jay home to meet his parents. His mother, Megha (Zarna Garg), is open but surprised by her son's choice of partner, while his father, Archit (Harish Patel), remains distant. The couple has to deal with problems from their families and also has to plan a traditional but modern same-s*x Indian wedding.

A Nice Indian Boy: Trailer analysis

The trailer for A Nice Indian Boy opens with an energetic and humorous exchange between the characters. Naveen and Jay's relationship is introduced, which shows their awkward but sincere dynamic. One key moment occurs when Naveen's father, Archit, awkwardly says:

"We think it's wonderful that you're white."

This highlights both cultural misunderstandings and the humor of the situation. The trailer shows how hard it is for Jay's family to accept him as a partner since he is white and lives with an Indian family. The trailer also presents emotional moments, such as when Jay shares a poignant observation:

"You move through public spaces like your existence is an inconvenience, and you're very sorry that you caused anyone to notice you at all."

As the trailer progresses, it showcases the chaotic nature of family life, from Jay and Naveen's relationship to the planning of a grand wedding. Humor, tense, and loving moments set the tone for a journey about love, acceptance, and identity that crosses cultural lines.

A Nice Indian Boy will be available in theaters from April 4, 2025.

