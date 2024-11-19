“Actually looks really good!”: A Minecraft Movie’s chicken reveal has the internet talking about its design

A Minecraft Movie is a video game adaptation that is set to release in 2025. With Minecraft being one of the biggest games ever, the pressure on the film to get the franchise right is high among the fans. In one behind-the-scenes look at the film which was released online, fans got to see the Chicken, which is a staple in the franchise.

The first look at the Chicken in A Minecraft Movie was revealed by streamer @GTWScar on X on November 18. The still saw the Chicken from the game stuck in what looked like a burning trap. The post was captioned,

"Mojang and Warner Brothers are cooking with the new Minecraft trailer coming tomorrow"

Following the release of the photo, a few fans had a positive reaction to the image, but the overall reception towards it has been mixed, with one fan saying it reminded them of a "horrific but beautiful" fanart.

"That chicken actually looks really good!" said one fan on X.

"That is somehow the most faithful mob adaptation in the movie so far," said another fan.

"It's the best CGI Minecraft animal created for the film," said another fan.

Other fans on X called it a "nightmare fuel" claiming that the film looks "visually confusing".

"This is the most consistently visually confusing movie i have ever seen. this thing looks like nightmare fuel," said one fan.

"I thought this was one of those horrific but beautiful fan made paintings to show how f****d up some things in Minecraft are but no this is a real screenshot," said another fan.

"At least they didn't go with the canon one giant eye with two pupils design. #Minecraft," said another fan.

Other fans cracked jokes on the photo making fun of the situation the Chicken from the still was in.

"Ain't no way they put a chicken in a Saw trap," said a fan.

"This is actually how kfc is made," said another fan.

In Minecraft, a Chicken is a passive mob that helps the character farm for raw meat and eggs. Fans can check out the Chicken when A Minecraft Movie releases in theatres on April 4, 2025.

New A Minecraft Movie trailer to release tomorrow

Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary premiered a new look at A Minecraft Movie on November 18, which offered fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the film. It gave fans a hint into the visual style of the film and how the Minecraft game has been visualized into a live-action world. Alongside that, fans also got to see brand new looks at the Zombies and Creepers in the film.

Aside from that, the sneak peek also gave an in-depth look into Jason Momoa's Garrett Garrison and what fans can expect from him. Being a video game record holder, Garrett will be thrust into the Minecraft world in A Minecraft Movie. At the end of the behind-the-scenes sneak peek, fans were also promised that a new trailer for A Minecraft Movie is set to premiere on November 19, 2024.

The film will star Jack Black as Steve, Jason Momoa as Garrett, Emma Myers as Natalie, and Danielle Brooks as Dawn. It is based on the popular game Minecraft which was created by developers Mojand.

For further updates on the film, stay tuned with us.

