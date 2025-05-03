Adult Best Friends: Full list of cast explored

Adult Best Friends premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival and was released in cinemas on February 26, 2025, and across OTT platforms on February 28, 2025. Delaney Buffett and Katie Corwin, who also star as the titular adult best friends, co-directed the movie. The comedy earned a 5.9 rating on IMDb and 90% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

In the movie, Delaney and Katie are childhood best friends who take a trip back to their hometown on Katie's request. While Delaney is still very much the party girl she was in their teens, Katie is not in a serious relationship with her long-term boyfriend, John.

What Delaney doesn't know is that Katie is trying to use this familiar setting to break the news of her recent engagement to John, and hoping the nostalgia of their beach town will help her accept the news better.

Through this comedic whirlwind of adventures in their hometown, Katie begins to withhold her new information, creating tension between her and Delaney.

Delaney Buffett and others star in Adult Best Friends

Delaney Buffett as Delaney

Delaney plays the wild, party-loving best friend in the equation of the two adult best friends. Delaney is the daughter of late American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, and is a movie producer and director herself.

She is known for producing the comedy series City of Angles (2016-2017), The Spring (2017), and Up the Stairs (2018).

Katie Corwin as Katie

Katie Corwin O'Kane plays the calm, "grown-up" friend who is in a loving relationship with her boyfriend John, with whom she shares an apartment. Katie is an American actress who began her career in improv.

She rose to fame starring in Delaney's TV series City of Angles, and is also known for her role in Billionaire Boys Club (2018).

Mason Gooding as John

Mason Gooding plays John, Katie's fiancé. Mason is the son of actor Cuba Gooding Jr. After graduating from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, he made his acting debut in Olivia Wilde's Booksmart (2019). He is also known for his role as Chad Meeks-Martin in the Scream movies.

Zachary Quinto as Henry

Zachary Quinto takes on the role of Henry, Katie's older brother. Zachary rose to fame for his role as Spock in the Star Trek franchise and for his leading role as Sylar in the sci-fi series Heroes (2006-2010).

He is the recipient of several awards, including a Critics' Choice Award, for his role in American Horror Story: Asylum.

Cazzie David as Roxy

Cazzie David appears sporadically through the movie as Delaney's boss. Cazzie is the daughter of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David and is a scriptwriter and actress herself.

She is known for co-creating and starring in the miniseries Eighty-Sixed (2017), and as Jayme Hargreeves in the third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

Adult Best Friends is available to stream on Apple TV+, Fandango at Home, and Amazon Prime Video, depending on region.

