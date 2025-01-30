An Unexpected Valentine on Hallmark: Full list of Cast

An Unexpected Valentine is an upcoming Hallmark film that will premiere on the Hallmark channel on February 1, at 8 pm ET. It is the first film on Hallmark channel’s 'Loveuary' lineup.

An Unexpected Valentine, as the name suggests, is a romance starring Robert Buckley and Lacey Chabert in lead roles. The promotion has not yet shed information about the director and executive producers.

This Hallmark project brings two strangers together by fate as they stumble over a lost engagement ring, and are determined to return it to its owner. The duo work together as a team and embark on a journey through New City, overcoming obstacles leading them to discover an unquestionable flame between the two.

Trending

An Unexpected Valentine: Full Cast list

1) Lacey Chabert as Hannah

A still of Lacey Chabert (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

42-year-old American actress Lacey Chabert landed her first role as a child actress in All My Children (1992 -1993). She rose to fame for her portrayal of Claudia Salinger on the Fox Television drama Party of Five (1994-2000).

Chabert is known as the Queen of the Hallmark channel, appearing in more than 40 films. She has starred in Lost in Space (1998), Daddy Day Care (2003), and many more.

Chabert plays the lead role of Hannah in An Unexpected Valentine. The plot of this Hallmark Loveuary film revolves around Hannah, the protagonist, who meets a stranger named Finn by fate on Valentine’s Day, stumbles upon a lost ring, goes on a journey with him to find the owner, and eventually discovers an unexpected spark of love.

2) Robert Buckley as Finn

American Actor, Robert Buckley, 43 years old made his acting debut as Michael Bauer on Mythe NetworkTV primetime telenovela Fashion House. He has also starred previously in 666 Park Avenue (2012-2013), The Christman House 2: Deck Those Halls (2021), and many more.

Robert Buckley stars as Finn in the film An Unexpected Valentine, who alongside Hannah, the protagonist stumbles upon a lost engagement ring, after which the two embark on a journey, that also leads them to something romantic.

3) Jess Brown as Gabby

37-year-old Canadian Actress Jess Brown stars as Gabby in An Unexpected Valentine. More information about her character has not been revealed by the Hallmark yet.

Jess Brown has many acting credits, including appearances in Santa Tell Me (2024), A Veteran's Christmas (2018), Tapped Out (2014), and many more.

Other Cast members in An Unexpected Valentine as revealed by IMDB

Miles Meadows as Florist

Princess Davis as Nadine

Kaniel Jacob-Cross as Mikey

Marco Soriano as Mario

Caitlin Stryker as Annalisa

Anthony Timpano as Nate

Plot Summary of An Unexpected Valentine

This Hallmark movie unfolds in the romantic but chaotic city of New York. Hannah meets Finn on Valentine’s Day as a chance encounter, rushing through the city to return a lost engagement ring. As the duo works together and overcomes obstacles to find the couple who have lost their engagement ring, Hannah and Finn discover an undeniable spark between them.

Hallmark describes this film as:

"A chance encounter on Valentine's Day brings Hannah and Finn together as they race through New York City to return a lost engagement ring and save one couple's special day."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on your favorite movies and shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback