Anora soundtrack: The definitive guide to all tracks in the film

Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winning Anora, a daring and comedic take on the modern Cinderella tale, follows Ani, a young Brooklyn sex worker (played by Mikey Madison), whose life changes dramatically after a spontaneous marriage to Vanya, the impulsive son of a Russian billionaire. When Vanya’s parents learn of the union, they send henchmen to dissolve the marriage, sparking a thrilling chase through New York City. The story blends humor, action, and drama as Ani’s life spirals into an unexpected adventure.

A key element of Anora's appeal lies in its expertly curated soundtrack, which enhances the storytelling and builds a deeper emotional resonance. The music perfectly mirrors the protagonist’s journey, highlighting her triumphs and struggles to create a truly memorable auditory experience.

The film’s original score is composed by the acclaimed Matthew Hearon-Smith, known for his work on other indie successes. His emotionally resonant compositions shine, with standout tracks like The Escape and Lament of Lights. Hearon-Smith’s work has previously won accolades such as the 2016 Chlotrudis Award for Best Use of Music in a Film for Baker’s Tangerine, and his contributions to Anora might just earn him another nod.

All the songs from Anora

Apart from the original score from Sean Baker’s frequent collaborator Matthew Hearon-Smith, Anora features a number of pop songs. Hearon-Smith has collaborated with Baker on Tangerine, The Florida Project, and Red Rocket.

Daddy AF by Catherine Slater (aka Slayyter)

All the Things She Said by t.A.T.u.

Greatest Day by Take That ft. Calum Scott (Robin Schulz Rework)

Where The Hood At by DMX

Dreaming by Blondie

Under The Moon by Red Hammer

I Win by Mattie B

Call Me Again by Red Hammer

Sally Walker by Iggy Azalea

Drip by Brooke Candy and Erika Jayne

The film also features original tracks created by composer and music producer Roman Molino Dunn, aka Electropoint.

Lap it Up by Roman Molino Dunn Electropoint

Razor Blades by Roman Molino Dunn Electropoint

Radio Filth by Roman Molino Dunn Electropoint

Ice Cream by Roman Molino Dunn Electropoint

Let's Just Work It by Roman Molino Dunn Electropoint

Big Swinging by Roman Molino Dunn Electropoint

Exolution by Roman Molino Dunn Electropoint

Slow it Down by Roman Molino Dunn Electropoint

Music and visual storytelling in Anora

Music in Sean Baker's Anora seamlessly intertwines with key moments, amplifying the drama and beauty of crucial scenes. From the energetic beats that underscore Ani's (Mikey Madison) chaotic nights at the club to haunting melodies during her introspective moments, the soundtrack mirrors her internal and external struggles.

In the movie, music plays a pivotal role in enriching the film's plot and emotional depth, seamlessly aligning with the bold and fast-paced visual storytelling. The soundtrack, which blends a variety of genres from pop hits like All the Things She Said by t.A.T.u. to more electronic-infused beats by Roman Molino Dunn, mirrors Ani’s chaotic journey.

Each track does more than just accompany the action—it deepens the emotional resonance of her experiences. For example, the uplifting Greatest Day by Take That opens the film, capturing the euphoria and sense of freedom Ani feels as she embarks on an unexpected new chapter in her life. The soundtrack’s ability to amplify Ani's transformation is crucial to the film's power, giving her emotional highs and lows a more palpable presence as the narrative unfolds.

In the movie, the soundtrack and visuals are intricately linked, amplifying the emotional impact of key moments. For instance, the track Where The Hood At by DMX blasts through intense scenes, with its aggressive, pulsating beats underscoring Ani’s defiance and the film’s gritty tone. The music reflects Ani’s rebellion against societal pressures and amplifies the raw, high-stakes nature of her world.

In parallel, electronic tracks like Razor Blades and Exolution by Electropoint evoke a frenzied energy, complementing Ani's inner turmoil and the digital, fast-paced world she’s swept into. These moments are woven together, with music acting as both a thematic backdrop and an emotional guide through Ani's journey of transformation and conflict.

More about the film Anora

The Palme d’Or winning film stands out as a remarkable and genre-blending film that skillfully combines elements of romance, drama, and action, all set against a backdrop of a compelling and diverse soundtrack.

The music goes beyond just supporting the scenes—it enhances the film's emotional depth. As Ani navigates her turbulent path, the music echoes her inner struggles and moments of triumph, making it an essential part of the film’s storytelling. Whether experienced in theaters or eventually made available for streaming, Anora is a must-see for its unique blend of engaging narrative and the seamless integration of music and visuals.

Anora was released on October 18, 2024, in the US. It is currently available for viewing in select theaters across the US. While the film is not yet available for streaming, it may soon be available on streaming platforms in the future for its digital release.

