Armor: Full list of cast in the movie

Armor is an action thriller set to hit theaters in 2024 and is directed by Justin Routt, the film follows James Brody, an armored truck security guard, and his son, Casey, as they are caught in a dangerous heist orchestrated by a ruthless criminal named Rook.

Set against the backdrop of a violent car chase and a tense showdown on a precarious bridge, it explores themes of survival, family loyalty, and the ultimate test of character when a father must protect his son at all costs.

With an ensemble cast featuring names like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Patric, Josh Wiggins, and Dash Mihok, Armor is perfect for fans of action-packed thrillers. Stallone, known for his iconic roles in Rocky and Rambo, takes on a villainous role as Rook, while Patric portrays James, the determined father caught in a life-threatening situation.

What is the cast list of Armor?

1) Sylvester Stallone as Rook

Sylvester Stallone - Source: Getty

Sylvester Stallone plays Rook, the leader of the gang that hijacks the armored truck. Stallone has built a legendary career in Hollywood, known for his work in the Rocky series, where he portrayed the underdog boxer Rocky Balboa, and the Rambo franchise, in which he played the iconic soldier John Rambo.

Over the years, Stallone has taken on a variety of roles, from action-packed heroes to complex anti-heroes. In the movie, Stallone portrays a calculated and commanding character whose actions drive the central conflict.

2) Jason Patric as James Brody

Jason Patric - Source: Getty

Jason Patric takes on the role of James Brody, a father, and armored truck security guard who becomes the central figure in the movie’s conflict. Patric’s career includes standout performances in films like The Lost Boys and Narc.

James Brody is portrayed as resourceful and determined, forced to make quick decisions to navigate a life-threatening situation. The character’s relationship with his son Casey is central to the story.

3) Josh Wiggins as Casey Brody

Josh Wiggins plays Casey Brody, James’ son and partner on the ill-fated armored truck mission. Wiggins is a young actor who has been gaining recognition for his work in independent films such as Hellion and Walking Out.

Casey is thrust into a high-stakes situation, testing his courage and his bond with his father. The role demands a balance between vulnerability and resilience, as Casey learns to navigate the dangerous circumstances alongside his father.

4) Dash Mihok

Dash Mihok - Source: Getty

Dash Mihok is a part of the cast in a currently undisclosed role. Mihok is a versatile actor who has appeared in projects ranging from television dramas like Ray Donovan to feature films like Silver Linings Playbook.

Mihok’s previous roles have often seen him portray characters who are tough but complex, navigating difficult circumstances with grit and resilience.

What is the movie about?

It follows the story of James Brody and his son Casey, who work as armored truck security guards. The two are tasked with transporting millions of dollars between banks. However, their routine job takes a dangerous turn when a gang of thieves, led by Rook, targets their truck.

The heist results in a violent ambush that leaves James and Casey cornered on a crumbling bridge. With the armored truck dangling precariously and time running out, the father-son duo must use their wits and determination to survive. The movie focuses on their struggle to protect the stolen fortune while keeping each other alive.

Beyond the action, the film goes into the dynamics between James and Casey, highlighting their relationship and the sacrifices a father is willing to make for his son. It combines fast-paced sequences with moments of emotional depth, creating a narrative that keeps the audience engaged.

It is scheduled for a wide release in the United States on November 22, 2024. The film was first released in the Philippines on October 30, 2024, through Pioneer Films.

For the unversed, it is directed by Justin Routt.

