Armor: Release date, cast, where to watch and more

The 2024 action thriller Armor, promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat excitement with a star-studded cast led by Sylvester Stallone, Jason Patric, Josh Wiggins, and Dash Mihok. The film will be released in the United States on November 22, 2024, and it centers on a tense and gripping story of survival, family, and heroism.

Already building anticipation following its initial release in the Philippines on October 30, 2024, it has generated buzz for its compelling plot and intense performances. Set against the backdrop of a daring armored truck heist, the film weaves together themes of courage, sacrifice, and resourcefulness.

Cast of Armor

Armour features a cast of seasoned actors and rising stars. Leading the film is the legendary Sylvester Stallone, who takes on the role of Rook, the leader of the team of thieves attempting a daring takeover of a toughened truck. Known for his iconic performances in action franchises like Rocky and Rambo, Stallone brings his signature intensity and charisma to this high-stakes thriller.

Opposite Stallone is Jason Patric, who plays James Brody, a truck security guard and devoted father. Patric, recognized for his work in films like The Lost Boys and Speed 2: Cruise Control, portrays a man pushed to his limits as he fights to protect his son and their cargo.

Josh Wiggins stars as Casey Brody, James’s son, who finds himself caught in the chaos of the heist. Wiggins is known for his breakout role in Hellion and performances in films like Walking Out.

The cast also includes Dash Mihok, who adds tension and gravitas to the ensemble. Mihok is recognized for his roles in Ray Donovan and The Day After Tomorrow.

What is the plot of Armor?

At its core, the movie tells the story of James Brody and his son Casey, truck drivers tasked with transporting millions of dollars between banks. Their seemingly routine mission takes a dramatic turn when a group of skilled thieves, led by Rook, orchestrates a violent ambush on the road.

Caught off guard, James and Casey are forced onto a crumbling bridge, where their truck dangles precariously over a body of water. As the heist intensifies, the duo discovers the true value of the package they are carrying.

With limited time and a relentless crew of criminals closing in, James must summon every ounce of his skill and courage to protect his son and outwit their attackers.

The film blends adrenaline-pumping action with emotional stakes, as the bond between father and son becomes the driving force behind their fight for survival.

The official synopsis reads,

"Armored truck security guard James Brody is working with his son Casey transporting millions of dollars between banks when a team of thieves led by Rook orchestrate a takeover of their truck to seize the riches."

It continues:

"Following a violent car chase, Rook soon has the armored truck surrounded and James and Casey find themselves cornered onto a decrepit bridge."

Other details on Armor

The movie will be premiering in the theatres on November 22, 2024. However, the official streaming oartner of the film is yet to be announced by the markers.

Filmed in Pearlington and Waveland, Mississippi, in September 2023, the movie faced unique challenges during production. According to Collider, the shoot coincided with the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, but the filmmakers secured interim agreements that allowed them to proceed.

For the unversed, the movie is directed by Justin Routt.

