Avengers: Secret Wars to bring new shifts to MCU and more, Kevin Feige confirms 

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is on the brink of a transformative chapter with the upcoming release of Avengers: Secret Wars, slated for 2027. Set to be the 46th film in the franchise, Secret Wars will serve as the climactic conclusion to Phase 6, and it will officially wrap up The Multiverse Saga. However, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently revealed during a press briefing, as reported by Variety, that this film won't just close a saga, it will ignite a whole new beginning."We're utilizing that [story] not just to round out the stories we've been telling post-'Endgame,' just as importantly — and you can look at the atecret Wars' comics for where that takes you — it very, very much sets us up for the future." Feige emphasized that while Avengers: Endgame marked a definitive end to the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars is intended to do the opposite. "'Endgame,' literally, was about endings. 'Secret Wars' is about is about beginnings."Rather than being a conclusion in the traditional sense, the upcoming installment will set the stage for future storytelling, introducing fresh characters and reimagined dynamics across the cinematic universe. Drawing inspiration from the Avengers: Secret Wars comics, the film is expected to bring together characters and timelines in ways fans haven't seen before.What major changes are expected to take place in Avengers: Secret Wars?The major changes viewers are expecting have sparked rumors of a complete Avengers: Secret Wars overhaul, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed during a press briefing that the film will instead serve as a reset, allowing Marvel to streamline and realign the MCU's vast timeline without discarding its legacy.This reset will enable the studio to keep key characters and story arcs intact while introducing new ones, creating a fresh starting point for future stories without erasing the past."Reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. Reset, singular timeline — we're thinking along those lines.''Feige went on to confirm that the X-Men will be the first major characters to undergo this reset. ''X-Men' is where that will happen next."He emphasized that the mutant franchise naturally focuses on stories about young people who feel different, isolated, or like outsiders. "They have been a place to tell stories about young people who feel different and who feel Other and who feel like they don't belong. That's the universal story of mutants, and that is where we're going."What to expect from Avengers: Secret Wars? Marvel's decision to go with a reset instead of a complete reboot allows the MCU to develop further while still keeping all that has been established. It leaves existing stories and characters on the table while also creating opportunities for new takes, new team rosters, and new relationships.Movies such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Loki series have already made the first forays into the multiverse. Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to tie those concepts together into one unified, cohesive timeline, one that sets the stage for the next great saga of the MCU.As Phase 6 winds down, viewers are looking to find out how Marvel will revive the X-Men and redefine its universe. Though many of the details are still unrevealed, one thing is for sure: Secret Wars won't just close a chapter; instead, it'll reveal a whole new chapter.