5 best Cameron Diaz movies of all time

Cameron Diaz has been a part of pop culture history since the 1990s. She built a career spanning decades, proving herself in various roles, including romantic comedies, dramas, and action movies. The actress also left a significant mark as the voice of an animated character for Shrek.

Diaz catapulted to fame with her debut in The Mask, following the trend with roles in There's Something About Mary, Vanilla Sky, Gangs of New York, Charlie's Angels, and Bad Teacher. She has portrayed characters with charm, emotional depth, versatility, comedic timing, and physical humor.

Out of all of her award-nominated movies, this is a list of some of her best.

Disclaimer: This list is purely based on the author's opinion.

1) The Mask (1994) - Netflix, Apple TV, and Prime Video

Cameron Diaz as Tina Carlyle in The Mask (Image via New Line Cinema)

As 21-year-old Cameron Diaz debuted in Tina Carlyle's shoes, an iconic superhero movie was born. The story is an adaptation of the comic book, where protagonist Stanley Ipkiss discovers a mask that transforms him from an unassertive bank clerk to a supernatural being.

The movie grossed over $350 million worldwide, according to The Numbers website. The Mask marked the beginning of Diaz's career, which spanned decades. Chuck Russell, who directed the movie, aptly encapsulated her breakout role in an interview with Cracked Magazine:

"As for Cameron Diaz, she was gutsy. She hadn't acted before, but she had great comic timing."

2) Charlie's Angels (2000) - Apple TV and Prime Video

Cameron Diaz in an action-packed role in Charlie's Angels (Image via Sony Pictures)

Cameron Diaz plays Natalie Cook in this action-packed thriller. She is one of three elite private investigators trained in martial arts techniques on a mission to track down a high-profile hostage under the instruction of "Charlie."

Diaz performed her stunts, including jumping from planes, motorbike chases, kung-fu, and wire-fu. Some iconic action sequences included all three Angels engaged in hand-to-hand combat with multiple villains in the showdown.

Charlie's Angels was a first in showcasing strong female characters uniting against obstacles and delivering commercial success, giving rise to a sequel and maintaining its place in pop culture.

3) Being John Malkovich (1999) - Apple TV and Prime Video

Cameron Diaz completely transformed in Being John Malkovich (Image via Gramercy Pictures)

Being John Malkovich is a surrealist depiction of what it is like to be in another person's mind. The story is based on the whimsical schemes of Craig, an unemployed puppeteer, and Maxine, his new co-worker. Together, they exploit a glitch where they get access to a portal inside actor John Malkovich's vision.

Diaz portrays Lotte Schwartz and is unrecognizable with frizzy hair, no makeup, and a peculiar wardrobe to embody a character with crippling insecurities. This character was in absolute contrast to her previous bright and optimistic roles. In her portrayal of Lotte, she eventually awakens from her inner turmoil and finally achieves happiness.

4) Shrek (2001) - Prime Video and Apple TV

Cameron Diaz as the stereotype-breaking Princess Fiona in Shrek (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Another generation-defining cult classic, this fan-favorite movie approached subjects of self-awareness, beauty, and empowerment. Shrek is the story of an ogre named Shrek setting out on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona to get his swamp back from the evil Lord Farquaad. However, to his surprise, the princess has an interesting secret.

Princess Fiona, played by Diaz, struggles with accepting her insecurities and yearning to be loved for who she is. Yet, Fiona's comedic timing with Lord Farquaad, his guards, or Shrek is a welcome contrast to her serious demeanor.

5) There's Something About Mary (1998) - Prime Video and Apple TV

Cameron Diaz in There's Something About Mary (Image via 20th Century Fox)

This film is an iconic romantic comedy from Diaz's early career. It outlines the chaotic attempts of multiple men vying to win the heart of her character, Mary Jensen. She is portrayed as the object of admiration for everybody who meets her. One of these men is Ted, her high school sweetheart, who failed to win her affection in their earlier years.

Years later, he tries to track Mary down with the help of an investigator, Pat, hoping they can reconnect. But Pat has different plans, and Ted realizes he must compete for Mary. She later earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the movie.

These titles are a must-watch for anybody who is a fan of Cameron Diaz and has followed her throughout her career.

