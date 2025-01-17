Birdeater ending explained: What happens to Louie?

Birdeater is a 2023 Australian horror film and the debut feature of writer-director duo, Jack Clark and Jim Weir. It blends elements of psychological horror with interpersonal dynamics, exploring the theme of toxic relationships.

Set against the backdrop of a bachelor party in the Australian outback, the film portrays characters revealing darker facets of themselves as the night progresses. Premiering at the Sydney Film Festival in June 2023, Birdeater was subsequently screened at the Melbourne and Brisbane International Film Festivals and later at SXSW in March 2024.

In the Birdeater ending, Louie’s fate is left ambiguous as Irene catches him drugging her. While he steps away, she contemplates driving off, hinting at her potential escape from their strained relationship.

What did Louie do at the end of Birdeater? Details explored

The ending of Birdeater raises questions about the fate of its central character, Louie, and his relationship with Irene. In the film’s final sequence, Louie is seen slipping sedatives into Irene’s water bottle while she pretends to be asleep.

She catches him in the act, exposing his attempt to control her anxiety and behavior. Following this revelation, Louie steps out of their car and goes into a public restroom, leaving Irene alone in the vehicle. The film ends with Irene sitting in the car, the keys still in the ignition, as the sound of a ferry horn blares in the background.

The open-ended conclusion leaves Louie’s fate uncertain. Does Irene drive away, leaving him behind, or does she remain trapped in the toxic cycle of their relationship?

Louie and Irene's relationship in Birdeater explored

The relationship between Louie and Irene is riddled with layers of deceit and emotional turmoil. Flashbacks reveal Irene’s dependency on Louie stems partly from an accident where she unintentionally hit him with her car, leaving him scarred. This incident binds the two in a loop of guilt and manipulation.

Louie’s decision to drug Irene is presented as a means to control her anxiety and ensure her presence at the bachelor party. Yet, this act also reflects his own insecurities and need for control.

A pivotal moment occurs when Louie invites Irene’s ex-boyfriend, Sam, to his party, further highlighting his manipulative tendencies. Sam’s presence unsettles Irene and introduces tensions among the group, particularly during a truth-telling game around a bonfire.

The game revelations include Louie’s past boast about getting into Irene's pants and Charlie’s secrets. These moments set the stage for the climax.

The film’s final sequence raises questions about both characters. Louie’s prolonged absence in the washroom might signify his realization that his control over Irene is slipping.

On the other hand, Irene’s hesitation in the car suggests her internal conflict—does she seize the opportunity to escape the relationship, or does she remain trapped in it due to her precarious circumstances as a woman of color on a visa in Australia?

What is Birdeater about?

Birdeater unfolds at a rural location during Louie’s bachelor party, where a group of his friends gather for a night of drug-fueled debauchery. Among the attendees are Louie’s fiancée, Irene, and Charlie’s fiancée, Grace, whose presence is meant to make Irene feel more comfortable in the male-dominated setting.

The group dynamics take a turn with the introduction of Dylan, a brash and unfiltered character who contributes to the tension with his behavior and questionable moral compass. During a dinner scene and a subsequent bonfire game, more secrets are unearthed, loyalties are tested, and relationships are irreparably strained.

The performances of Mackenzie Fearnley (Louie) and Shabana Azeez (Irene) anchor the film, alongside supporting cast members, including Ben Hunter as Dylan and Clementine Anderson as Grace. The film’s cinematography and score amplify its unsettling tone, with the rural Australian setting serving as a fitting backdrop for the psychological drama.

Interested viewers can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

