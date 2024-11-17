Blitz (2024) : Full list of cast in the movie

Steve McQueen's World War 2 flick Blitz debuted in select theaters on November 1, 2024, before its scheduled streaming release on November 22, only on Apple TV+. McQueen, who won an Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, wrote and directed the Apple Original film, a historical drama set at the time when Nazi Germany bombed London during the Second World War.
Blitz features four-time Grammy nominee Saoirse Ronan as Rita, who is looking for her son George, played by Elliot Hefferman, in a war-torn London. She sends her 9-year-old to the English countryside for safety.
However, young George is eager to return to his mom and thus embarks on a journey back home only to find danger along the way. Meanwhile, the distraught Rita searches for her missing son.
The highly anticipated film, which scored 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, also features Harris Dickinson, Kathy Burke, and Erin Kellyman, among others.
Main cast and characters in Blitz
1) Saoirse Ronan as Rita
Saoirse Ronan stars in Blitz as Rita, a mother who sends her 9-year-old son to the English countryside hoping that he would be safe there as war breaks out in London. But to her dismay, her son escapes to return home, and she has to find him as chaos in the country begins.
The American-Irish actress can be seen in Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women, for which she received four Oscar nods. She also played Mary Stuart in Mary Queen of Scots and Wanda in The Host.
2) Elliot Heffernan as George
The young British actor also leads in Blitz as George, Rita's 9-year-old son. From where his mother leaves him in the countryside, he decides to go home by himself and confronts dangerous situation as the war envelopes the country.
This film marks Elliot Heffernan's professional onscreen debut after landing George's role in a nationwide open casting call, as reported by Daily Mail.
3) Harris Dickinson as Jack
Harris Dickinson portrays the role of Jack in Blitz. He is a soldier in the film who looks like he could be Rita's fellow.
Dickinson also writes and directs short films, but he can also be seen in dozens of movies and TV shows like The King's Man, Where the Crawdads Sing, The Iron Claw, A Murder at the End of the World, and Babygirl. The English actor also played Price Philip in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.
4) Benjamin Clementine as Ife
Benjamin Clementine makes an onscreen appearance in Blitz as Ife. He's an air raid warden in the film who helps George after he runs away from the evacuation.
The British composer also appeared in Dune: Part One. He is set to play a still-unknown role in the crime drama Hand of Dante, which also stars Al Pacino, Gerald Butler, and Martin Scorsese.
5) Kathy Burke as Beryl
The English actress, comedian, and director, Kathy Burke, returns to the silver screen as Beryl in Blitz. She's a gang leader in London in the movie who collects swag after the raids.
Burke has directed episodes for TV shows Holding and Horne & Corden. She can also be seen in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Elizabeth, Pan, and The Sea Beast.
6) Paul Weller as Gerald
Paul Weller joins the cast of Blitz as Gerald. He is young George's grandfather and Rita's father in the movie, who is anticipated to be filled with worry after his grandson goes missing.
Weller is famous as a singer-songwriter, but he can also be seen as a guest star in TV shows Ideal and Sherlock.
7) Stephen Graham as Albert
Stephen Graham essays the role of Albert in Blitz. He's a petty criminal who runs a London gang with Beryl, and together, they exploit the havoc following the Blitz raids.
The British actor can be seen in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies—On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales as Scrum. He also appeared in Greyhound, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Venom: The Last Dance. He was nominated for BAFTA Awards for several projects, namely Boling Point, Time, and Help.
Secondary cast and characters in the movie
Besides the main cast and characters mentioned, below are the rest of Blitz's cast members.
- John Mackay as Police Inspector
- Adam Sommer as Station Inspector
- Sally Messham as Agnes
- Tom Crowley as the Platform Steward
- Erin Kellyman as Doris
- Hayley Squires as Tilda
- Joshua McGuire as Clive
- Jonathan Kemp as the BBC Producer
- Charlie Irwin as the Boy on Train
- Rufus Bateman as another Boy on Train
- Thea Achillea as the Girl on Train
- Fraser Holmes as Arthur
- Blake Williams as a Street Cricket Player
- Isaac Higham as a Street Cricket Player
- Patrick Buckley as a Street Cricket Player
- Tony Turner as the BBC Presenter
- Alex Jennings as Victor Smythe
- Jack Shalloo as Fireman Campbell
- Shaun Mason as Fireman Davies
- Rob Barron as the Piano Player
- Lisa Ronaghan as a Factory Protester
- Janet Greaves as a Factory Protester
- Grace Boyle as a Factory Protester
- Thomas Aitch as Tommy
- Charlie Hudson-Prior as Archie
- Tomy Daley as Ian
- Gracie Cochrane as the Young Girl in Field
- Darren Clarke as the Freight Train Guard
- Ciara Baxendale as the Locker Room Woman
- Anne Bird as another Locker Roon Woman
- CJ Beckford as Marcus
- Grahame Fox as Eric
- David Kirkbride as Frank
- Jack Bence as Policeman at Dancehall
- Tom Padley as another Policeman at Dancehall
- Grace Corner as Betty
- Max Gold as Isaac
- Gavi Singh Chera as Mandeep Singh
- Matt Bardock as Sid
- Lizzie Holley as Mavis
- Lizzie Roper as Woman Bus Conductor
- Tim Treloar as Policeman at Hamleys
- Kenny Fullwood as Sailor in Bar
- David Moorst as Sailor in Bar
- Leigh Gill as Mickey Davis
- Jonathan Dryden Taylor as Man at Front Door
- Robert Whitelock as Government Shelter Warden
- Dominic Coleman as Government Shelter Warden
- Bryony Hannah as Brenda Watson
- Jay Simpson as Timothy Ashdown
- Ella Dunlop as Lavender Merchant
- Johanna Allitt as Lavender Merchant
- Near Barry as Bakery Shop Owner
- Mica Ricketts as Jess
- Linton Kwesi Johnson as The Oracle
- Christopher Chung as Fred
- Josef Altin as Harvey
- Andrew Caley as News Vendor
- Gerard Monaco as Air Raid Warden
- Calum Callaghan as Air Raid Warden
- Jem Wall as Lost Property Registrar
- Gary Bates as Jobsworth Official
- Oengus MacNamara as Market Vendor
- Will Atiomo as Gigolo
- Andrea Gordon as Middle Aged Woman
- Devon McKenzie-Smith as Ken Johnson
- Celeste as Anita Sinclair
- Ben Felton as Sous Chef
- Natasha Arancino as Engaged Girlfriend
- Alicia Grace Turrell as Engaged Dinner Companion
- Natalie Quarry as Engaged Dinner Companion
- Duncan Airlie James as Agitated Man
- Heather Coombs as London Bridge Woman
- Sandra Huggett as London Bridge Woman
- Ben Fox as Ticket Inspector
- John Cummins as Man in London Bridge
- Nancy Sullivan as Dream Lead Singer
- Caitlin Drake as Stepney Dream Group
- Florence Dobson as Stepney Dream Group
- Heather Chaney as Ruby
- Mark Field as BBC Radio Producer
- Lucy Russell as Volunteer
- Liam Smith as Underground Shelter Crowd
- Sue Maund as Underground Shelter Crowd
- Steve Paget as Underground Shelter Crowd
Catch Blitz in select movie theaters, or wait for its worldwide streaming, exclusively on Apple TV+, starting on November 22, 2024.