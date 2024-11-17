Blitz (2024) : Full list of cast in the movie

Steve McQueen's World War 2 flick Blitz debuted in select theaters on November 1, 2024, before its scheduled streaming release on November 22, only on Apple TV+. McQueen, who won an Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, wrote and directed the Apple Original film, a historical drama set at the time when Nazi Germany bombed London during the Second World War.

Blitz features four-time Grammy nominee Saoirse Ronan as Rita, who is looking for her son George, played by Elliot Hefferman, in a war-torn London. She sends her 9-year-old to the English countryside for safety.

However, young George is eager to return to his mom and thus embarks on a journey back home only to find danger along the way. Meanwhile, the distraught Rita searches for her missing son.

The highly anticipated film, which scored 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, also features Harris Dickinson, Kathy Burke, and Erin Kellyman, among others.

Main cast and characters in Blitz

1) Saoirse Ronan as Rita

Saoirse Ronan as Rita (Image via Apple TV+)

Saoirse Ronan stars in Blitz as Rita, a mother who sends her 9-year-old son to the English countryside hoping that he would be safe there as war breaks out in London. But to her dismay, her son escapes to return home, and she has to find him as chaos in the country begins.

The American-Irish actress can be seen in Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women, for which she received four Oscar nods. She also played Mary Stuart in Mary Queen of Scots and Wanda in The Host.

2) Elliot Heffernan as George

Elliot Heffernan as George (Image via Apple TV+)

The young British actor also leads in Blitz as George, Rita's 9-year-old son. From where his mother leaves him in the countryside, he decides to go home by himself and confronts dangerous situation as the war envelopes the country.

This film marks Elliot Heffernan's professional onscreen debut after landing George's role in a nationwide open casting call, as reported by Daily Mail.

3) Harris Dickinson as Jack

Harris Dickinson as Jack (Image via Apple TV+)

Harris Dickinson portrays the role of Jack in Blitz. He is a soldier in the film who looks like he could be Rita's fellow.

Dickinson also writes and directs short films, but he can also be seen in dozens of movies and TV shows like The King's Man, Where the Crawdads Sing, The Iron Claw, A Murder at the End of the World, and Babygirl. The English actor also played Price Philip in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

4) Benjamin Clementine as Ife

Benjamin Clementine as Ife (Image via Apple TV+)

Benjamin Clementine makes an onscreen appearance in Blitz as Ife. He's an air raid warden in the film who helps George after he runs away from the evacuation.

The British composer also appeared in Dune: Part One. He is set to play a still-unknown role in the crime drama Hand of Dante, which also stars Al Pacino, Gerald Butler, and Martin Scorsese.

5) Kathy Burke as Beryl

Kathy Burke as Beryl (Image via Disney+)

The English actress, comedian, and director, Kathy Burke, returns to the silver screen as Beryl in Blitz. She's a gang leader in London in the movie who collects swag after the raids.

Burke has directed episodes for TV shows Holding and Horne & Corden. She can also be seen in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Elizabeth, Pan, and The Sea Beast.

6) Paul Weller as Gerald

Paul Weller as Gerald (Image via Apple TV+)

Paul Weller joins the cast of Blitz as Gerald. He is young George's grandfather and Rita's father in the movie, who is anticipated to be filled with worry after his grandson goes missing.

Weller is famous as a singer-songwriter, but he can also be seen as a guest star in TV shows Ideal and Sherlock.

7) Stephen Graham as Albert

Stephen Graham as Albert (Image via Walt Disney Pictures)

Stephen Graham essays the role of Albert in Blitz. He's a petty criminal who runs a London gang with Beryl, and together, they exploit the havoc following the Blitz raids.

The British actor can be seen in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies—On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales as Scrum. He also appeared in Greyhound, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Venom: The Last Dance. He was nominated for BAFTA Awards for several projects, namely Boling Point, Time, and Help.

Secondary cast and characters in the movie

Besides the main cast and characters mentioned, below are the rest of Blitz's cast members.

John Mackay as Police Inspector

Adam Sommer as Station Inspector

Sally Messham as Agnes

Tom Crowley as the Platform Steward

Erin Kellyman as Doris

Hayley Squires as Tilda

Joshua McGuire as Clive

Jonathan Kemp as the BBC Producer

Charlie Irwin as the Boy on Train

Rufus Bateman as another Boy on Train

Thea Achillea as the Girl on Train

Fraser Holmes as Arthur

Blake Williams as a Street Cricket Player

Isaac Higham as a Street Cricket Player

Patrick Buckley as a Street Cricket Player

Tony Turner as the BBC Presenter

Alex Jennings as Victor Smythe

Jack Shalloo as Fireman Campbell

Shaun Mason as Fireman Davies

Rob Barron as the Piano Player

Lisa Ronaghan as a Factory Protester

Janet Greaves as a Factory Protester

Grace Boyle as a Factory Protester

Thomas Aitch as Tommy

Charlie Hudson-Prior as Archie

Tomy Daley as Ian

Gracie Cochrane as the Young Girl in Field

Darren Clarke as the Freight Train Guard

Ciara Baxendale as the Locker Room Woman

Anne Bird as another Locker Roon Woman

CJ Beckford as Marcus

Grahame Fox as Eric

David Kirkbride as Frank

Jack Bence as Policeman at Dancehall

Tom Padley as another Policeman at Dancehall

Grace Corner as Betty

Max Gold as Isaac

Gavi Singh Chera as Mandeep Singh

Matt Bardock as Sid

Lizzie Holley as Mavis

Lizzie Roper as Woman Bus Conductor

Tim Treloar as Policeman at Hamleys

Kenny Fullwood as Sailor in Bar

David Moorst as Sailor in Bar

Leigh Gill as Mickey Davis

Jonathan Dryden Taylor as Man at Front Door

Robert Whitelock as Government Shelter Warden

Dominic Coleman as Government Shelter Warden

Bryony Hannah as Brenda Watson

Jay Simpson as Timothy Ashdown

Ella Dunlop as Lavender Merchant

Johanna Allitt as Lavender Merchant

Near Barry as Bakery Shop Owner

Mica Ricketts as Jess

Linton Kwesi Johnson as The Oracle

Christopher Chung as Fred

Josef Altin as Harvey

Andrew Caley as News Vendor

Gerard Monaco as Air Raid Warden

Calum Callaghan as Air Raid Warden

Jem Wall as Lost Property Registrar

Gary Bates as Jobsworth Official

Oengus MacNamara as Market Vendor

Will Atiomo as Gigolo

Andrea Gordon as Middle Aged Woman

Devon McKenzie-Smith as Ken Johnson

Celeste as Anita Sinclair

Ben Felton as Sous Chef

Natasha Arancino as Engaged Girlfriend

Alicia Grace Turrell as Engaged Dinner Companion

Natalie Quarry as Engaged Dinner Companion

Duncan Airlie James as Agitated Man

Heather Coombs as London Bridge Woman

Sandra Huggett as London Bridge Woman

Ben Fox as Ticket Inspector

John Cummins as Man in London Bridge

Nancy Sullivan as Dream Lead Singer

Caitlin Drake as Stepney Dream Group

Florence Dobson as Stepney Dream Group

Heather Chaney as Ruby

Mark Field as BBC Radio Producer

Lucy Russell as Volunteer

Liam Smith as Underground Shelter Crowd

Sue Maund as Underground Shelter Crowd

Steve Paget as Underground Shelter Crowd

Catch Blitz in select movie theaters, or wait for its worldwide streaming, exclusively on Apple TV+, starting on November 22, 2024.

