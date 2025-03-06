Bull ending explained: Was Bull's revenge complete?

The crime thriller Bull was released in the UK on November 5, 2021, following its premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal on August 6, 2021. The film features Neil Maskell in the titular role, who serves as both protagonist and antagonist. His character is morally grey, exhibiting both good and bad traits.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Readers' discretion is advised.

The film begins by highlighting that its lead character returned after 10 years with the mission to exact revenge on those who wronged him. As the story unfolds, it is revealed that the people he wants to punish are behind his death a decade ago.

To carry out his revenge, he strategically tracks down the people and kills each of them one by one. This ultimately fulfills the mission for which he returns.

Why did Bull return after 10 years?

The main protagonist's return after 10 years explained (Image via Apple TV Plus)

The movie begins with three men burying a body in a field. The movie then transports the viewers to 10 years later when the film's protagonist has returned. The film does not explain clearly where he had been or what he did during that time. However, as the story unfolds, it becomes apparent that he has returned with a purpose.

Shortly after his arrival, he begins targeting specific people, either injuring or killing them. The first major character he kills is Marco. After this, the film flashes back to 10 years. It is revealed that Bull, Marco, and three other people, Norm, Gary, and Clive, used to belong to a gang.

Norm used to be the gang leader and Bull's father-in-law. However, Norm was not very fond of the son-in-law. Instead, he favored other members of his gang, especially Gary. So, when he discovered that his daughter, Gemma, was having an affair with Gary, he urged his son-in-law to separate from his daughter.

This would have benefitted Norm, for Gary was a resourceful man in the drug business, and this meant leverage in the underground. However, Bull refused to divorce Gemma. Norm then formulated a plan to kill him with the help of his other gang friends. They carried out the plan as decided. However, after 10 years, Bull returns to take revenge on the people who wronged him.

How was the film's primary character killed?

Reasons behind the film's main character's death (Image via YouTube/Signature Entertainment)

Bull was killed by the members of his gang after Norm feared that he had become a liability to the team. He had also been killed because Norm wanted his daughter, Gemma, to be with Gary, and his present son-in-law was refusing to divorce Gemma.

With support from his other mob friends and Gemma, Norm first separated Bull from his son, Aiden. Then, he took him out to an isolated field in a wary caravan. He poured gasoline all over his body, made him drink some, and also poured substantial amounts of it inside the van, lighting it on fire.

The fire engulfed the van slowly, with him inside. However, after a few moments, his burning body emerged, prompting a response from Norm, who then shot at him.

Where does the film's titular character find his son?

Bull finds his son in an unusual place (Image via Signature Entertainment)

During his killing spree, Bull learns from Norm and Gemma that his son Aiden has also taken up drugs like his mother. They tell him that his son is somewhere out in the open, indulging in drugs. Therefore, after killing Gemma and Norm, he immediately goes out looking for his son.

He finds him in the bylanes, almost passed out, under the influence of drugs. He picks him up from the streets and takes him to a nearby church, where he leaves him lying there until a vicar, Cheryl, also his former mother-in-law, arrives.

When Cheryl arrives, Bull tries to talk to her, but Cheryl is frightened, thinking he is dead. Besides that, his eyes now appear black like that of a demon. He then tells her he is back to get redemption and wants to know if his son is okay. He also suggests he will be leaving Cheryl with Aiden.

