Canadian filmmaker and producer Albert S. Ruddy dies at 94: Exploring his career and net worth

Albert S. Ruddy, the Canadian-American film and television producer passed away at the age of 94 on Saturday, May 25, 2024. He succumbed from a brief illness at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Ruddy was famous for producing the Academy Award Best Picture winners The Godfather and Million Dollar Baby. The 94-year-old had a net worth of $50 million from his decades-long career in the entertainment industry, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He produced more than 30 movies and wrote several television shows in his lifetime beginning with his first feature film, the romantic drama Wild Seed.

The Canadian artist's last project was biographical drama miniseries The Offer in 2022. It was a fictionalized account of the making of The Godfather. Albert S. Ruddy was the executive producer and was portrayed by actor Miles Teller.

Albert Stotland Ruddy was born on March 28, 1930, in Montreal, Canada to parents Ruth (ne Ruddy) and Hy Stotland. The producer graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School and studied chemical engineering at City College of New York.

However, Albert S. Ruddy then moved to Los Angeles and studied at the University of Southern California's School of Architecture. He began his career in show business as a writer in 1963 on the CBS anthology series The Lloyd Bridges Show The artist also co-created and began writing for the hit CBS sitcom Hogan's Heroes in 1965, and the show had six seasons until its end in 1971.

Albert S. Ruddy accumulated a wealth of $50 million from his career in the show business, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He passed away "peacefully" on Saturday and the producer's spokesperson also said that part of his final words included the statement,

"The game is over, but we won the game."

Albert S. Ruddy also worked on several television films including Stockers, Thunderguys, and The Macahans. He also co-created the successful series Walker, Texas Ranger, starring Chuck Norris.

The film producer worked on the two Oscar-winning movies Godfather and Million Dollar Baby. The 94-year-old produced films from different themes as well, including the prison sports comedy The Longest Yard, the animated film Coonskin, and the comedy Matilda.

The Paramount+ miniseries The Offer was released on March 28, 2022. The drama showcased his experiences and struggles while making one of the most significant projects of his career, The Godfather.

Al Pacino talked about Ruddy in the show saying,

"Al Ruddy was absolutely beautiful to me the whole time on The Godfather; even when they didn't want me, he wanted me. He gave me the gift of encouragement when I needed it most and I'll never forget it."

Albert S. Ruddy was also part of some productions that were not as successful as the others. The movies Cannonball Run II and Megaforce were nominated for Golden Raspberry Awards for worst movie of the year in the 1980s. Miles Taylor, who played Ruddy in The Offer, paid tribute to him after his demise.

He wrote on X,

"Albert S. Ruddy was the rare combination of a producer's mind with an artist’s soul. An unrelenting equal parts champion of both the talent in front of the screen and behind it. I learned so much portraying Al in The Offer and Al was always gracious with his time and his treasure trove of old Hollywood stories. Al lived a life many could only dream of and all would envy. Show 'em the way up there, Al."

Albert S. Ruddy was married to Francoise Ruddy, a sales executive and liaison for Giorgio Armani but they later divorced. He is survived by his wife is wife, Wanda McDaniel, and their two children son, John, and daughter, Alexandra.