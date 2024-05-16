Cannes Film Festival 2024: Everyone who attended the opening day of the event

The 77th Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, with several A-listers in attendance. Among those present was Anya Taylor Joy who had arrived for the premiere of her upcoming movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Also, among those present was Meryl Streep who was honored with the coveted honorary Palme d’Or for her contributions to Hollywood. The award was presented to her by French actress Juliette Binoche.

Who were present on the opening day of Cannes Film Festival 2024?

The Cannes Film Festival, which is an invitation-only annual film festival that previews films from around the world, opened its doors on May 14, 2024. The festival is being hosted at the acclaimed Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in French Rivera and will last until May 25, 2024.

The first day of the Cannes Film Festival 2024 was star-studded, to say the least. Besides the people already mentioned, there were others who flocked to the festival primarily for the premiere of Le Deuxième Acte (The Second Act). Those in attendance for the movie premiere were the cast of the movie, which included Lea Seydoux, Louis Garrel, and Vincent Lindon.

Others who had arrived for the premiere of the movie were Jane Fonda, Giancarlo Esposito, Alicia Aylies, and Heidi Klum. Messi, the beloved dog from Anatomie d'une Chute (Anatomy of a Fall), was also present at the venue.

The acclaimed members of the jury appointed for this year were also present for the Cannes Film Festival 2024 as well as the film premiere, which included:

President of the Jury, Greta Gerwig

Jury Member, Omar Sy

Jury Member, Lily Gladstone

Jury Member, Nadine Labaki

Jury Member, Hirokazu Kore-eda

Jury Member, Ebru Ceylan

Jury Member Juan Antonio Bayona

Jury Member, Eva Green

Jury Member, Pierfrancesco Favino

Which movies are in the running for winning the coveted Palme d’Or?

Several movies are being showcased to packed audiences at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The movies that are competing against each other at the esteemed festival are:

All We Imagine As Light By Payal Kapadia

Anora By Sean Baker

Bird By Andrea Arnold

Diamant Brut (wild Diamond) By Agathe Riedinger

Emilia Pérez By Jacques Audiard

Feng Liu Yi Dai (Caught by The Tides) By Jia Zhang-Ke

Grand Tour By Miguel Gomes

Kinds Of Kindness By Yorgos Lanthimos

L’amour Ouf (beating Hearts) By Gilles Lellouche

La Plus Précieuse Des Marchandises (the Most Precious Of Cargoes) By Michel Hazanavicius

Limonov – The Ballad By Kirill Serebrennikov

Marcello Mio By Christophe Honoré

Megalopolis By Francis Ford Coppola

Motel Destino By Karim Aïnouz

Oh, Canada By Paul Schrader

Parthenope By Paolo Sorrentino

Pigen Med Nålen (The Girl With The Needle) By Magnus Von Horn

The Apprentice By Ali Abbasi

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig By Mohammad Rasoulof

The Shrouds By David Cronenberg

The Substance By Coralie Fargeat

Trei Kilometri Pana La Capatul Lumii (three Kilometres To The End Of The World) By Emanuel Parvu

You can watch all the live updates of the Cannes Film Festival 2024 on the festival's official website.