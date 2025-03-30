Hollywood actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly (a.k.a. MGK) welcomed their first child together on March 27, 2025. However, fans were left puzzled by the musician's Instagram announcement post.

"she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️ 3/27/25," the caption read.

Fans speculated that the phrase 'celestial seed' from the caption might be the baby's name. However, neither parent has confirmed this. Notably, Megan Fox and MGK reportedly split up a few months ago after cheating rumors regarding the musician surfaced online.

Reactions to the possible name were mixed. While some found it beautiful, others didn't like it much. Redditors were seen confused on the Reddit thread by r/Fauxmoi, which shared the announcement Instagram post. One user, DustyFuss, initially assumed it was the baby's name, while another commented that it wouldn't be surprising if the couple chose such a unique name.

Users seem confused by the musician's caption in the announcement post. (Image from reddit.com)

Fans expressed their confusion and misinterpretation regarding the caption in MGK's Instagram post.

"Everybody’s curious about the name and im dead*ss wondering if they named her celestial seed." an X user expressed confusion.

"I honestly thought it was the name (plz don’t get mad LMFAO)." An user commented on a fan's tweet.

"Anyone else think her name is celestial seed based off his ig caption" another netizen said.

Many fans were frustrated with the incorrect assumption by people, and some even joked while assuming the rumor to be true.

"Me reading the comments from random people who think "celestial seed" is the baby's name even though the name hasn't been revealed yet: And the worst part is that they judge it without even knowing the meaning behind." a MGK fan expressed.

'Ok EST i need to vent!!! These media and news people be pissing me off cause they thinking that kells new baby girl's name is celestial seed. LIKE THATS NOT HER NAME!!! He hasn't even said what her name is yet!! Like I stg idk about any of you but it pisses me off!" another user shared.

"forever thankful that my parents never called me their celestial seed" another tweeted.

The next chapter for Machine Gun Kelly

Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, is a well-known US musician. He rose to prominence after his rap beef with Eminem over his comment on the Detroit rapper's daughter. His previous two albums, Mainstream Sellout and Ticket to My Downfall, were quite successful.

His 2022 rock album, Mainstream Sellout, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. After a brief but successful stint in the rock genre, he is reportedly transitioning back to rap.

The ex-couple's newborn is their first child together and Colson's second. He has a 15-year-old daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon.

During a 2022 performance, MGK revealed that he and Megan were trying to start a family, but the actress suffered a miscarriage. Megan Fox later announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post, debuting her baby bump on November 12, 2024.

Megan Fox's career so far

Megan Fox attends the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party (Image via Getty)

Megan Fox is known for her work in movies like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Jennifer's Body, and Transformers. She has previously spoken about the controversy from 2009 involving Transformers director Michael Bay.

Although the fallout got her kicked off the franchise, she continues to be outspoken about the ongoing misogyny in Hollywood. Megan Fox stated that the director constantly tried to dictate her weight and other routines, comparing it to working with Hitler.

She has multiple projects in the works scheduled to be released soon, including movies like Subservience and The Expendables 4, starring Jason Statham. While her long career continues to progress, Megan Fox will take a necessary break for her newborn, her 4th child.

Whether 'Celestial Seed' is supposed to be the baby's name or a cryptic hint to some lyrics from MGK's unreleased music, fans continue to speculate.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

