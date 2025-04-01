CinemaCon 2025: Sony reveals new movie lineup and updates

Sony Pictures returns to CinemaCon 2025 after taking the previous year off. The annual trade show for movie theaters kicked off on Monday night, March 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. The studio brought in a slew of directors and even more updates of its upcoming slate.

As the Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman, Tom Rothman, said before the studio's hours-long presentation, per Deadline:

"The health of the movies are the movies in the movie theaters. Fortunately, there are more great ones coming."

Sony showcased new films and updates on confirmed projects that they expect to lead the box office in 2025 and beyond, including the title update for the anticipated Spider-Man 4. The studio also confirmed who will be playing the Fab Four in The Beatles movies, plus first looks at movies releasing in 2025, including Karate Kid: Legends, which will see Jackie Chan's return to the big screen.

Updates on Sony's Karate Kid: Legends, 28 Years Later, and more at CinemaCon 2025

Five Sony movies are coming to cinemas in 2025 in the next couple of months. They were all featured at the studio's CinemaCon 2025 presentation. Three movies are also in production and have scheduled release dates in 2026 and beyond.

Karate Kid: Legends in cinemas on May 30, 2025

Jonathan Entwistle will be directing the Karate Kid sequel, and Sony brought two of the show's stars, Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang, onstage. In turn, the duo, who will be playing Daniel LaRusso and Li Fong, respectively, shared two scenes from the film. The first scene introduced Wang's Li, a new Karate Kid, and saw Jackie Chan as Mr. Han.

Another scene also shows Chan's character returning to Mr. Miyagi's house, where Macchio's Daniel tells him the news of Miyagi's passing. It also teases the plot of the sequel, where Mr. Han encourages Daniel to go to New York with him to teach Li everything he knows. The anticipated movie also casts Joshua Jackson, Aramis Knight, Wyat Oleff, Sadie Stanley, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and more.

28 Years Later in theaters on June 20, 2025

Sony debuted a new trailer for the Danny Boyle-directed 28 Years Later, which features the same song motif and the mysterious theme of the first trailer that Sony released in December 2024. The trailer shows more of the movie's setting, 28 years after the original movie introduced the virus that turned humans into zombies, including the small English town surrounded by remains and graves.

It is the third entry in the franchise, which will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Jack O'Connell, Emma Laird, Ralph Fiennes, and more. But besides the third installment, CinemaCon 2025 also confirmed the fourth movie, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. It will be coming to theaters on January 16, 2026, with a new director: Nia DaCosta.

However, only Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Emma Laird, and Ralph Fiennes are confirmed to return in the fourth movie. No trailers were shared for the film, but DaCosta released two stills from the film, including one showing a sickly, bald, and wounded Ralph Fiennes, teasing that he could be a potential villain.

I Know What You Did Last Summer in cinemas on July 18, 2025

Sony played the blood-soaked trailer of the legacy sequel to the attendees of CinemaCon 2025, which introduced Madelyn Cline as one-half of the teenage couple victimized by a hook-handed killer. She will be joined by a group of friends, which will include Chase Sui Wonders.

The trailer also sees OG cast members Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. return to their roles.

Caught Stealing in cinemas on August 29, 2025

Director Darren Aronofsky made his CinemaCon 2025 debut to promote the heist film starring Austin Butler, Regina King, Bad Bunny, and Zoe Kravitz. Sony also showed the movie's first trailer, which introduced the main cast and characters in a 1990s New York setting.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is coming to movie theaters on September 19, 2025

Director Kogonada was joined by stars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell at CinemaCon 2025 to discuss the fantasy romantic adventure and reveal the first trailer. The trailer also briefly introduced another character, played by Phoebe Waller-Bruidge.

GOAT will be in theaters on February 13, 2026

Stephen Curry, one of the producers of the animated movie, recorded an introduction that was released at CinemaCon 2025. The film's story will revolve around animals playing basketball.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in cinemas on June 4, 2027

The movie's confirmed release date was announced at CinemaCon 2025, and Sony also released a sneak peek. During the presentation, Phil Lord and directors Bob Persichettu and Justin K. Thompson teased that the movie would be "bigger than the past two." It will be shown on IMAX screens, making it the first animated picture from Sony to receive the IMAX treatment.

New movie projects Sony confirmed at CinemaCon 2025

Besides the updates on already confirmed movies, Sony also shared their roster of in-development slate for the next couple of years. Here's the list of titles and what available details were shared about them, from titles to release dates, directors, and cast, at Sony's presentation on the first day of CinemaCon 2025.

Resident Evil by Zach Cregger is coming to movie theaters on September 18, 2026

Live-action, The Legend of Zelda, directed by Wes Ball

Jumanji 3, directed by Jake Kasdan

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will star Tom Holland, with Daniel Deston Cretton as director; reconfirmed to release in cinemas on July 31, 2026

Klara and the Sun will star Jenna Ortega, with Taika Waititi set to direct

GrandGear, which will mark director Takashi Yamazaki's first English-language movie

The Breadwinner will star comedian Nate Bargatze with director Eric Appel

Starship Troopers, which Neil Blomkamp will be directing

The Beatles, directed by Sam Mendes

Sony's The Beatles will not be a single movie but a "four-film cinematic event" featuring each of the legendary group's members. Titled Paul, John, Ringo, and George, Sony also confirmed the four actors for the lead roles at their CinemaCon 2025 presentation.

Paul Mescal will star as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. The movies will be released in April 2028.

Stay tuned for more news and updates from CinemaCon 2025 throughout the week, with presentations from Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros., Lionsgate, Universal Pictures, and more.

