Coco 2 is officially in the works, but there is a catch

Disney and Pixar have officially announced that Coco 2 is in the works, set for release in 2029. The announcement came from Disney CEO Bob Iger at the company's Annual Shareholder Meeting. While the movie is still in its initial stages, Iger was unable to contain his excitement about its potential, describing it as packed with humor, heart, and adventure.

Ad

“While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart, and adventure...And we can’t wait to share more soon.”

The first Coco, released in 2017, was a massive hit, winning two Academy Awards and raking in $800 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The sequel also aims to take the story of Miguel, the young maestro who succeeded in capturing audiences' hearts in the original film.

Ad

Trending

Development of Coco 2 and creative team

According to Variety, the production of Coco 2 is still just beginning but a majority of the key members within the original creative team have stated they will be returning. The director, Lee Unkrich, and the co-director, Adrian Molina, are coming back to work on this sequel. Producer Mark Nielsen of Toy Story 4 and Inside Out 2 will be overseeing the production of this film.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Iger, fans can expect more secrets to be uncovered as production goes full steam. According to Variety, the buzz surrounding the sequel is enormous, especially given the heritage and cultural legacy of the first film. Coco's first narrated the story of Miguel, a 12-year-old who dreams of being a musician although music has been prohibited by his family for many generations.

His journey to the Land of the Dead to discover his family's history inspired hearts and made it a critical and commercial hit. The movie's presentation of Mexican heritage and its messages of family and memory resonated with people, earning it various accolades such as Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

Ad

Significance of the release date

According to Variety, the release of Coco 2 is particularly important in the sense that it has been 12 years since the first film was released. This gap offers enough time for character development and storytelling. Fans are convinced that the sequel can depict the life of Miguel as an adult, where he faces new challenges while remaining connected to music and family tradition.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Variety, the extensive production timeline shows that Pixar wishes to make sure that the sequel is good enough to match the expectations of the original movie. Given that Pixar is well known for good animation and storytelling, a lot is anticipated from this new development.

Broader implications for Disney

The timing of Coco 2's release makes sense as Disney aims to expand its roster of successful franchises. Following the success of other sequels, including Toy Story 4, Disney aims to capitalize on tested narratives that excite viewers.

Ad

Toward this end, in addition to Coco 2, Disney is developing a ride-through attraction based on the original film at Disney California Adventure Park, solidifying Coco further in popular culture, according to Variety.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is representative of Disney's emphasis on familiarizing audiences with popular characters and stories while introducing new content. Through remakes of hits like Coco, Disney can appeal to both old and new fans alike.

In short, Coco 2 is officially scheduled for release in 2029, likely presenting a continuation of Miguel's journey from the first film.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback