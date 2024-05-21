Cradle of Deception full cast list: Holly Deveaux, Jason Cermak, and others star in LMN thriller

Lifetime is expanding its library of suspense thriller films with Cradle of Deception, which is all set to release on Thursday, May 23, 2024, on the Lifetime channel. Directed by Soran Mardookhi, the movie highlights the travails of a mother who races against time to help her sick child while also contending with a web of lies.

Holly Deveaux's unnamed character is dealt a tragic blow when she discovers that her child has been diagnosed with a rare disease. He has a genetic condition for which he needs bone marrow replacement, and she is doing whatever she can to find a suitable bone marrow donor.

While doing this, she finds herself in the fertility clinic where she conceived her son, and here she stumbles upon some shocking revelations. As her whole world comes tumbling down, she must now battle for justice while also contending with her son's life-threatening illness.

Cast list explored for Lifetime's Cradle of Deception

Here is the full cast list for the Lifetime suspense thriller.

1. Holly Deveaux as Erin Treadwell

Holly Deveaux is a Canadian actor whose parents are documentary filmmakers. From a young age, she wanted to join the film industry. While in high school, Deveaux worked on a series of projects, including Victoria Day, which was her first leading film role. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Following that, she was cast in the Family Channel TV show Baxter.

Holly Deveaux has also acted in series such as Netflix's Hemlock Grove, CTV's Spun Out, HBO's Less than Kind, and independent films like Big Muddy, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and The Phantoms, which was nominated for an Emmy. She has also been featured on CBS's Macgyver and Hulu's Future Man, where she played Marilyn Monroe. Deveaux plays the lead role of the aggrieved single mother in the Lifetime movie.

2. Matthew James Dowden as Charlie Allen

Matthew James Dowden is an actor and musician who is best known for his portrayal of the character of Bertrand in A Series of Unfortunate Events. He also played the roles of Alex Hardy in The Surrogate Scandal and Warren in the TV series Grease: The Rise of Pink Ladies. His other works include Midnight Whispers and Spotlight on Christmas.

Dowden plays a character called Charlie in the upcoming Lifetime thriller.

3. Britanny Mitchell as Diana

Britanny Mitchell has been cast in the role of Diana in Cradle of Deception. She is an actor who is a familiar face from the acclaimed series Altered Carbon, where she played a supporting role. She has also appeared in the TV series The Irrational as Tori Lee, portrayed the character of Careese Wright in the TV movie Crime Time: Freefall, and appeared as Bruhnilda in Bau, Artist at War.

4. Panta Mosleh as Dr Alice Grey

Patna Mosleh played the role of Carla in The Eviction and Susan in the TV movie A Killer in the Family, as well as character roles in Spidey and His Amazing Friends. She has also directed the titles 12 Dares of Christmas and Mother's Stolen Memories.

Mosleh's upcoming projects include One Must Wash Eyes and Cradle of Deception, where she portrays a character called Alice.

5. Jason Cermak

Jason Cermack is an actor and director who is recognized for his portrayal of the character Dan Landis in the TV movie Eat, Play, Love. He also had a small role in the popular Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. Cermak has also portrayed Arthur Conway in the series Home Before Dark and Randolph Cutler in Twilight's Child.

He has been cast in an undisclosed role in Cradle of Deception.

More about Cradle of Deception

The official synopsis for the upcoming Lifetime thriller is as follows:

"Inspired by true events. When her baby is diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, a widowed first-time mom races against time to find a donor, only to uncover a labyrinth of deceit that leads her back to the fertility clinic where her son was conceived. Starring Holly Deveaux, Matthew Dowden, and Jason Cermak (2024)."

The upcoming Lifetime thriller is part of Lifetime's Don't Mess With Mommy series, and the movie can also be watched on Philo, Sling, and DIRECTV.

Cradle of Deception is coming to Lifetime this Thursday.