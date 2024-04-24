Daniel Radcliffe acts as ring-bearer to Merrily We Roll Along co-star Lindsay Mendez's wedding with Jonathan Groff officiating

American actress and singer Lindsay Mendez recently recruited her Broadway co-stars Daniel Radcliffe as ring bearer and Jonathan Groff as officiant for her New York City wedding.

The trio has starred in the hit revival of Merrily We Roll Along. On Monday, April 22, the 41-year-old tied the knot with fellow actor J. Alex Brinson. Mendez's three-year-old daughter, Lucy, from her marriage to Philip Wakefield, was also part of the wedding ceremony as she stood beside her mother as the flower girl.

The couple had announced their engagement on Christmas Day last year. Last month, Mendez and Brinson also revealed that they are expecting a child together.

Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff take part in Merrily We Roll Along co-star Lindsay Mendez's nuptials

Expand Tweet

Lindsay Mendez stars as Mary Flynn on Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre alongside Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard and Daniel Radcliffe, who plays neurotic writer Charley Kringas.

The Tony Award-winning actress got married on Monday, to J. Alex Brinson, and Jonathan officiated their wedding. The videos captured Groff situated between the bride and groom as they said their "I dos".

The pictures from the nuptials also showed the Harry Potter star acting as the ring-bearer in the intimate Central Park ceremony. Radcliff handed Lindsay Mendez and Brinson their wedding bands in the viral photos.

The couple met on the sets of CBS while starring alongside each other in All Rise and were engaged on Christmas Day last year. Lindsay Mendez announced their pregnancy on March 27, 2024, via an Instagram post. She posted a photo of four sets of matching colorful shoes for her, Brinson, Lucy, and the new addition, lined up on piano keys. The actress shared:

"Our family band is expanding! And we are bursting with joy! J and I can’t wait to make Lucy a big sister and welcome our new baby this fall. I’m also so grateful for the unrelenting support of my @merrilyonbway producers and company. Together, they have made it so that I can happily work safely, all while growing this true Broadway baby."

Lindsay Mendez also shared that because of the support from her Broadway team, she "will be continuing with the show" and complete the run on July 7, 2024, alongside Merrily We Roll Along's "incredible cast." She also quipped to her fans, saying:

"Come see (both) of us at the Hudson!"

The actress's three-year-old daughter, Lucy, whom she shares with her ex-husband Philip Wakefield, was seen laughing and standing beside the newly married couple during the nuptials.

In early April, Mendez spoke with Seth Meyers about Daniel and Jonathan's involvement in her relationships and life. She shared that the new baby would know the pair, saying:

"I keep thinking they’re gonna know Uncle Dan and Uncle Jon’s voices, they’re gonna know a [Stephen] Sondheim score when they come out of the womb. It’s pretty cool."

Expand Tweet

The Broadway trio built their close-knit friendship while performing in the revival of Merrily We Roll Along which began in November 2022. The original American musical had its first performance on November 16, 1981, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The show also had a book written by George Furth.

Lindsay Mendez, Daniel Radcliffe, and Jonathan Groff first began performing at the New York Theatre Workshop. However, they were transferred to Hudson Theatre on Broadway last September because of the show's incredible success.

Other artists in the show include Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke Reg Rogers, Max Rackenberg, Rocco Van Auken, and more. The production has been extended to July 7.