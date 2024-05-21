Daniel Stern's net worth: Home Alone star's fortune explored as he reveals how his salary for the film received a massive boost

Daniel Stern's book titled Home and Alone is supposed to reveal a lot of details about his life and the actor even addressed how he almost lost his role in Home Alone by demanding a higher payment. Stern portrayed Marv Munchins in the film and his net worth stands at $20 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Stern recalled the time when Home Alone was being filmed and the original schedule was six weeks for which his salary would be $300,000. Daniel mentioned about receiving a call where the makers stated that they had rescheduled everything, requesting him to be present for eight weeks.

"They were asking me to add on 33% more shooting time, so I asked if they were going to raise my salary the same amount, and they said they would not", he wrote.

While the producers attempted to bring in Joe Pesci for the same role, they contacted Daniel Stern for another time, saying that they were ready to schedule everything for six weeks as he asked for. Stern spoke up to The Post on the things he learned from the entire experience and said—

"It switches at some point where you go, 'OK, I'm committed to the project.' If it takes 14 weeks, I'm going to miss the kid's graduation because I committed to this. And so that was the lesson."

Stern said that the producers took around six months to agree to a payment of $600,000 and while the studio was ready to pay $800,000 at one point, Stern rejected the offer after finding that Joe Pecsi would be paid in millions. Although the negotiations did not end so soon, Stern received what he deserved in the end.

"I knew they couldn't do the movie without me, but I was also insecure, since I almost blew it the first time. I didn't want to be too greedy when I loved the movie and the part so much", he wrote.

Daniel Stern accumulated a lot of wealth from his acting career: Earnings and other details explored

The Viva Las Nowhere star has managed to build a huge fanbase over the years. It has additionally contributed to his wealth and as mentioned, his net worth is $20 million.

Daniel Stern was the owner of a luxurious property located in Malibu. CelebrityNetWorth states that the entire property is established on a 2 acre of land and the mansion has five bedrooms and bathrooms. Stern purchased it for $1.15 million in 1993 and listed it in 2022 for $14.95 million.

The Very Bad Things star developed an interest in acting when he enrolled at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. Stern additionally made his debut on stage with plays such as Fiddler on the Roof. He then enrolled under acting teachers Austin Pendleton and Herbert Berghof to improve his skills.

Daniel Stern's performances on stage helped him to grab major roles in films and television. The journey started during the '70s and '80s when he was cast in projects such as A Small Circle of Friends and I'm Dancing as Fast as I Can. He specifically became a popular face for playing Officer Richard Lymangood in the action thriller, Blue Thunder.

The Whip It star voiced for Adult Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years. He has several other TV shows under his credits, including Family Guy, Manhattan, Shrill, Angie Tribeca, and For All Mankind.

Daniel Stern reveals a lot of other things in his new book

Daniel Stern stated in his memoir that he almost lost his life while working on Honky Tonk Freeway. He said that the reason was his character, which turned out to be a drug dealer. He mentioned that cocaine was "rampant" during the 80s and added:

"I had never tried it because I could never afford it, but on this movie, everyone was doing it – the director (John Schlesinger), producers, actors, prop guys, drivers – carrying around little vials with tiny spoons attached, filled with white powder, and whiffing it up all day long."

He even recalled the time when he read the script for Home Alone and it made him laugh. Daniel Stern also mentioned the days when he went to the park with Macaulay Culkin, saying that the latter lived a different life compared to his children. Stern even described Culkin as an "indoor kid" who had to deal with a lot of pressure.