David Corenswet’s trainer reveals “he’s the perfect Superman,” reasons cereal

The upcoming Superman film by James Gunn stars David Corenswet as Krypton's legendary final son. The reveal of the official suit for the imminent DC Universe relaunch on May 6th ignited the internet ablaze.

But it appears that there may be something even more amazing beneath the Big Blue Boy Scout's suit. Paolo Mascitti, the personal trainer for David Corenswet, released a picture of the actor's physique after the reveal as he continues filming his DC Universe debut.

David Corenswet ate cereal to muscle up for Superman

Before filming the DCU's Superman, Paolo Mascitti transformed the slender David Corenswet into a swollen, muscular Kal-EL. In a recent interview with GQ, the celebrity trainer shared some behind-the-scenes knowledge about David’s transformation and how he did it.

"This is a James Gunn film, and he has a specific vision of the entire project. David had been working out intensively before I met him, but he’s naturally a very lean guy. He’s 6’6” but we wanted to put more bulk on him. He probably went from 200lbs to 240lbs, but some of that mass will be shed as he continues to tone up.”

As the trainer pointed out too, David Corenswet's physique is impressive but what's more interesting is that he outperforms the record for being the tallest actor to have played Superman.

Before Corenswet, the iconic actor Christopher Reeves stood 6 feet 4 inches tall, making him the Tallest to have played the character. Plus, unlike the new Man of Steel in the DCU, Reeve always had a more slender appearance throughout his four films.

Mascitti further revealed that he and Corenswet had very intense training sessions for about 5 months before filming started on the upcoming DCU film. And, as gaining significant muscle is difficult, David Corenswet couldn't cut corners with his training, even when he was occupied.

"He’s (David Corenswet) very busy right now so we’re only fitting in three or four sessions a week, but he’s still working out for two hours a day...He is Superman. James Gunn is amazing at casting people, and this guy was born to be Superman. Ask any cast or crew member, David is the nicest guy, and I think, the perfect Superman.”

Mascitti also stated that cereal was Corenswet's "kryptonite" during training, which made the interview more amusing:

"Half of his (David Corenswet) training had to be done over FaceTime and half in person as he wasn’t in Los Angeles all the time. We’d speak remotely and I’d ask him about his diet and he’d be eating cereal! He’d ask What’s wrong with cereal!? But that’s why he’s the perfect Superman, he has a realistic expectation of himself and the role."

It's a bird! It's a Plane! no, it might be Solaris in the Background (Image via JamesGunn/Instagram)

Many people believe that actors who play demanding on-screen roles, such as those in superhero films, can develop brawn overnight owing to personal trainers.

However, the photographs and interviews show that a high level of devotion is necessary for this more-than-overnight process.

David Corenswet is working hard to portray Kal in the next remake, but he's also having fun. Even more than the muscle, it is his devotion to the objective, which includes eating cereal, that makes him the ideal Man of Steel.

The same interview with GQ also shed light on how his arch nemesis, Lex Luthor, played by Nichoulous Holt, isn't far behind in muscling up to take on the last son of Krypton:

"I have been working out," Hoult said to Michael Rosenbaum on the "Inside of You, a podcast. "There's that bit in 'All-Star Superman' where he talks about his muscles being real and hard work and all that, I kind of took that as a little bit of a fuel for the fire."

Superman will be the first film of DC Studios' Gods and Monsters saga. The theatrical release date is set for July 11, 2025. The movie will chronicle the narrative of the Man of Steel in his quest to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas.

