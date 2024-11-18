Did they use a real tiger in The Hangover? Explained

One of the most popular comedies in the United States is The Hangover, which debuted in 2009. It revolves around three friends. Among them are Alan, Stu, and Phil. They are played by Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, and Bradley Cooper respectively.

The scenario is that they attend a bachelor party in Las Vegas and wake up with no recollection of what happened. At last, they learn that their friend Doug (played by Justin Bartha) has disappeared.

Many viewers wondered if the tiger used in the comedy film was real or not. Although it was filmed with trained animals in a controlled environment, the tiger in The Hangover was real. Tiger’s involvement in the film enhances the plot, and the scene in which it appears in the restroom stands out as one of the most memorable.

Trending

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the movie.

Was it a real tiger in The Hangover?

The comedy film used a real tiger, but the sequences were carefully staged to ensure safety. To handle the tiger in a supervised environment, the filmmakers worked with knowledgeable animal trainers.

While some scenes relied on props, such as when the tiger was hidden under a sheet, others featured real tigers. While maintaining an authentic appearance for the tiger in the movie, this combination of techniques helped guarantee the safety of the team and the animals.

The animals' welfare was ensured by the American Humane Association. Throughout the filming, they kept an eye on how the animals were treated. Additionally, they created certain illusions. This was done when the actors were interacting with the tiger directly and during this, the team used safety gear — This was subsequently taken off during post-production.

Mike Tyson made a cameo in this film. At that time, the boxer owned several Bengal tigers at the time. Tyson's tigers, including Boris, Storm, and Tanya, were a well-known part of his personal life. However, he eventually rehomed the tigers due to the difficulties of caring for such wild animals.

Additional details about the The Hangover franchise

The Hangover is a comedy about a group of friends known as "The Wolfpack." In the first film, which was released in 2009, Phil, Stu, and Alan fly to Las Vegas. This is primarily for their friend Doug's bachelor celebration, and he eventually goes missing.

They must locate Doug before his wedding after a wild night that leaves them with no recollection of what happened the night before. Globally, the movie brought in over $400 million. The second movie, The Hangover Part II (2011), centers on the celebration of Stu's wedding in Thailand, where a low-key gathering turns chaotic and they end up looking for Stu's brother-in-law, Teddy, who has gone missing.

The plot is the same as in the last movie, despite the locale and issues changing. The pals were working hard to learn what had transpired. The Hangover Part III (2013), the last installment, departs from the bachelor party concept as after Alan's father passes away, he takes stock of his life. Alongside this, the gang is put in danger by a criminal mastermind.

This happens when the Wolfpack sets out on a road trip that ends in kidnapping and other complicated issues and this way the third installment ends on a more depressing tone.

While certain cast members from prior films have indicated interest in returning for a sequel, The Hangover 4 is not presently in production.

Read More: How old was Elvis Presley in Jailhouse Rock? Age explored amid the release of new Netflix documentary

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback