Die Hart 2: Die Harter - Full list of the cast in the sequel

Die Hart 2: Die Harter is the second installment of the Die Hart film franchise featuring the iconic comedian/actor Kevin Hart. Die Hart was originally a comedy series where Kevin Hart played a fictional version of himself.

The success of the series spurred the first film that premiered in February 2023. Now, a year later, Kevin Hart is back as an eccentric version of himself in Die Hart 2: Die Harter. The film has been directed by Eric Appel (who directed the first film too). The official synopsis of Die Hart 2: Die Harter reads:

"Hart plans an innovative action film with unscripted, unexpected scenes to cement his legacy as the greatest. However, a blind spot leads him to fall victim to a vengeful plot from his past."

The film pays homage to one of the greatest comedy films in Hollywood, Tropic Thunder (2008). Die Hart 2: Die Harter is a play on the iconic film Die Hard 2, and it takes elements from the already funny Tropic Thunder and puts a spin on it.

Die Hart 2: Die Harter includes a cast who excel in comedy. Here's a look at the cast and characters in the second installment of Die Hart.

Die Hart 2: Die Harter stars Kevin Hart, John Cena, and Nathalie Emmanuel

1) Kevin Hart as Himself

In Die Hart 2: Die Harter, Kevin Hart plays a fictional version of himself, who dreams of becoming an action hero. He plans an innovative unscripted action film with a desire to cement himself as one of the greatest in the genre. However, things take an awry turn as a comedy of errors follows.

Kevin Hart is one of the most-known names in Hollywood. The comedian established himself as an actor and starred in popular films like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Wedding Ringer and Meet Dave among others.

2) John Cena in an unnamed role

A still of John Cena in the film (image via Prime Video)

John Cena needs very little introduction. As per the trailer, the WWE champion turned actor plays an eccentric role in Die Hart 2: Die Harder. He dons a silk kimono and a blonde hair wig as he greets Kevin Hart at his house.

John Cena has established himself as an excellent comedy actor over the years, with roles in films like Ricky Stanicky, Vacation Friends and Sisters among others. Cena has also featured in other prominent roles in films like F9: The Fast Saga, Argylle and The Suicide Squad.

3) Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King

Nathalie Emmanuel has been a prominent part of Die Hart since it was a television series. She continues playing Kevin Hart's friend, Jordan King in Die Hart 2: Die Harter.

Nathalie Emmanuel is a British actress who rose to prominence by playing Missandei in The Game of Thrones. She also played a prominent role in the popular Hollyoaks series. She has also been a prominent part of the Fast and Furious franchise since Furious 7.

Other members of the cast in Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Kevin Hart is the central character in the film accompanied by Nathalie Emmanuel and Ben Schwartz. Ben Schwartz plays the role of Kevin Hart's assistant Andre. Andre has been sticking by Kevin's side since the second season of Die Hart and features prominently in the film too.

The other prominent members of the ensemble cast include:

Paula Pell as Cynthia

Greg Kriek as The Swede

Melissa Ponzio as Debra Simon

Alon McKlveen as Receptionist

Jay Hector as Publicist

Olivia Park as Nutritionist

The second installment of Die Hart has been released for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.