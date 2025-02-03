Does the animated movie Dog Man have a post-credit scene? Explained

DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man, released in January 2025, has captured the hearts of audiences with its quirky humor, heartfelt storytelling, and vibrant animation. Based on Dav Pilkey’s beloved graphic novel series, the film serves as a spin-off and continuation of the Captain Underpants universe, bringing to life the adventures of a unique hero: a half-dog, half-human police officer. Directed by Peter Hastings, who also lent his voice to the titular character, Dog Man.

The film follows the misadventures of Dog Man, a hybrid created after a freak accident, as he battles his nemesis, the cunning orange cat Petey, and navigates the challenges of parenthood with his adopted kitten, Li’l Petey. With a voice cast, including Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, and Ricky Gervais, Dog Man features a mix of action, comedy, and emotional depth.

But as fans flock to theaters, one question remains: does Dog Man include a post-credit scene to tease future adventures?

Dog Man does not have a post-credit scene, but the end sequence features Dav Pilkey’s original artwork accompanied by the song I Feel Good as a tribute to the source material.

Exploring in detail the post-credit scene in Dog Man

For fans hoping for a post-credit scene in the movie, the answer is no. The film does not include any additional scenes or teasers after the credits roll. However, the end sequence offers a delightful nod to the source material. As the credits begin, viewers are treated to the upbeat tune of I Feel Good while a montage of Dav Pilkey’s original Dog Man artwork plays on screen.

This creative choice pays homage to the graphic novels that inspired the film and serves as a fitting tribute to Pilkey’s work.

While the absence of a post-credit scene may disappoint some, it aligns with the film’s focus on wrapping up its story in a satisfying way. The epilogue ties up loose ends, leaving little room for a sequel tease. Instead, the filmmakers chose to celebrate the journey of his and its roots, ensuring that fans of the books feel a deep connection to the on-screen adaptation.

What is the movie about?

It tells the story of a unique hero born from an unusual accident. When Officer Knight, a dedicated police officer, and his loyal dog Greg are severely injured while defusing a bomb planted by the villainous cat Petey, surgeons perform a groundbreaking operation to save them.

They stitch Greg’s head onto Officer Knight’s body, making him a hybrid with the strength and instincts of a dog and the intelligence of a human.

As he adjusts to his new life, he faces challenges both on and off the job. His ex-girlfriend has moved on, leaving him to find solace in his work and a tennis ball that holds sentimental value. Meanwhile, Petey, the self-proclaimed world’s most evilest cat, continues to wreak havoc on OK City.

Their rivalry escalates when Petey creates a clone of himself, Li’l Petey, who turns out to be kind-hearted and innocent. The film explores themes of redemption, family, and the importance of doing the right thing, as he and Petey navigate their complicated relationship and learn valuable lessons about love and responsibility.

What is the cast of the movie?

The voice cast features Peter Hastings, the film’s director, who provides the vocal effects for Dog Man, capturing the character’s expressive barks and growls. Hastings also voices Officer Knight and Greg, the original forms of Dog Man.

Pete Davidson shines as Petey, the mischievous orange cat with a knack for chaos. Davidson’s comedic timing and distinctive voice make Petey a memorable antagonist. Lucas Hopkins Calderon voices Li’l Petey, the adorable and morally upright clone who becomes his adopted son.

The supporting cast includes Lil Rel Howery as Chief, the short-tempered police chief; Isla Fisher as Sarah Hatoff, a news reporter; and Ricky Gervais as Flippy the Fish, a telekinetic villain.

Other notable performances include Billy Boyd as Seamus, Stephen Root as Grampa (Petey’s father), and Poppy Liu as Butler, Petey’s former assistant.

The movie is currently available to watch in theatres only.

