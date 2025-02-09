Does Heart Eyes have a post-credit scene? Explored

The 2025 horror-romance Heart Eyes has captivated audiences with its blend of slasher thrills and rom-com charm. Directed by Josh Ruben and written by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon, and Michael Kennedy, the film centers on a masked killer who targets couples on Valentine’s Day, leading to a gripping and unexpectedly heartwarming journey for its protagonists, Ally and Jay.

Given the movie’s genre-blending approach and its playful tone, many fans have wondered whether Heart Eyes includes a post-credit scene, a common feature in horror films that often hints at a sequel or an unexpected twist.

Yes, the film features a mid-credit scene. However, rather than setting up a direct sequel, it serves as a clever meta-joke, playfully teasing audiences with the possibility of the killer’s return before quickly subverting expectations.

Exploring in detail the post-credit scene of Heart Eyes

The movie includes a mid-credit scene that stays true to the film’s self-aware humor and genre parody. The scene initially teases the return of the Heart Eyes killer, a classic horror trope used in franchises like Scream and Halloween. However, the film deliberately flips this expectation, reinforcing that its focus is on romance rather than horror.

In the mid-credit scene, Ally and Jay, who have survived the events of the film and are now happily engaged, receive a mysterious phone call. The distorted voice on the line mirrors the killer’s threatening calls earlier in the movie, momentarily tricking Ally (and the audience) into thinking that the Heart Eyes killer might still be alive.

However, the tension is quickly undercut when it is revealed that the call was just a prank from Ally’s best friend, Monica, who had been taking photos of their engagement. The moment ends with a lighthearted laugh, signaling that the nightmare is truly over.

Despite this playful fake-out, the scene concludes with an ominous silence, briefly imitating the unsettling endings of classic horror films. While this doesn’t necessarily confirm a sequel, it leaves enough ambiguity for fans to speculate about whether the Heart Eyes legacy could continue in some form.

What happens in Heart Eyes at the end?

The film’s final act brings closure to both its horror and romance narratives. Ally and Jay, who began the film as near-strangers forced to work together to survive, develop a strong emotional bond. By the time they confront the killers in the climactic sequence, they have transformed from reluctant allies to romantic partners willing to fight for each other’s survival.

The Heart Eyes killings are revealed to be the work of two murderers, David and Detective Jeanette Shaw, who were husband and wife. The couple had orchestrated the slayings as part of a twisted thrill-seeking game, taking turns wearing the mask and committing the murders together.

During the final confrontation, Ally and Jay manage to outsmart the killers, with Ally decapitating Shaw on a statue and Jay shooting David with his own arrow.

One year later, the film ends on a decidedly romantic note. Ally, who has decided to return to medical school, and Jay, who has found stability in his career, attend a drive-in movie together. Jay suggests they move in together, but Ally surprises him by proposing marriage instead.

He happily accepts, reinforcing that the film, at its core, is a love story rather than a traditional horror film.

More details on the movie explored

The movie is a romantic comedy slasher film produced by Spyglass Media Group and distributed by Sony Pictures in North America and Republic Pictures internationally. The film stars:

Olivia Holt as Ally, a pitch designer who becomes the final girl in a real-life horror scenario.

Mason Gooding as Jay, a jewelry designer who is falsely accused of being the killer before proving his innocence.

Gigi Zumbado as Monica, Ally’s best friend who provides comedic relief throughout the film.

Michaela Watkins as Crystal, Ally and Jay’s eccentric boss.

Devon Sawa as Detective Hobbs, one of the officers investigating the murders.

Jordana Brewster as Detective Jeanette Shaw, later revealed to be one of the killers.

Yoson An as David, Shaw’s husband and the second masked Heart Eyes killer.

The film was shot in New Zealand in June 2024 and features a musical score composed by Jay Wadley. Released on February 7, 2025, Heart Eyes has grossed $3.7 million worldwide.

Despite its mid-credit scene teasing a horror cliché, the movie doesn’t explicitly set up a sequel. Unlike franchises like Scream, which thrives on ongoing mysteries and new killers, the movie offers a self-contained story with a resolution.

As of now, Heart Eyes can only be viewed in cinemas.

