Does Screamboat have a post-credit scene? Explored

Screamboat is a comedy horror film directed by Steven LaMorte, co-written with Matthew Garcia-Dunn. A slasher reimagining of the 1928 short Steamboat Willie, it turns Mickey Mouse into a murderous menace on late-night New York City ferry rides. A group of women, humorously named after Disney princesses, become his targets as his kills grow more creative. The film also features a must-watch post-credit scene.

Produced by Steven LaMorte, Amy Schumacher, Martine Melloul, Steven Della Salle, and Michael Leavy, the film stars David Howard Thornton, Allison Pittel, Amy Schmacher, Jesse Posey, Kailey Hyman, Jesse Kove, and Jarlath Conroy in prominent roles.

Screamboat has a shocking post-credit scene

After over a hundred minutes of bloodshed and screams, the murderous mouse was defeated in the film. However, only three people could survive his twisted rampage. After the title cards roll on screen, the viewers get a glimpse of what the franchise has to offer.

Though there isn't a full scene in the film's post-credit clip, there is just a title card that reads,

"Willie and Minnie will return."

The final scene of Screamboat confirmed that the mouse survived the stab injury inflicted by Selena. And it also gave a minor hint that another creature is ow with him.

However, the new character wasn't fully revealed. But the title card in the post-credit scene confirms that the creature was indeed Minnie. The post-credit reveal confirms that the makers have a plan to make more films in the franchise. As of yet, there is no official announcement.

What is the Screamboat film about?

Screamboat is based on the iconic Steamboat Willie character that eventually became Mickey Mouse. The character came into the public domain on January 1, 2024, and the next day, this film was announced. The film isn't a part of the Twisted Childhood Universe, which gave a horrific spin to adorable children's characters such as Winnie the Pooh and Peter Pan.

It tells the story of a mutated mouse, Willie, played by David Howard Thornton, popular for playing Art the Clown in the Terrifier franchise. He is an archetypal horror and slasher movie manic who puts all his effort and creativity into slicing people. The movie mostly takes place on a late-night ferry where Willie hunts his victims one by one.

As the massacre intensifies, the remaining people must find a way to stop the monster. The intriguing aspect of the film is that it never takes itself too seriously and is self-aware. It is filled with slasher archetypes like disposable victims, survivor girl, and plenty of references to other Disney characters.

The film has been produced by Sleight of Hand Productions, Kali Pictures, and Fuzz on the Lens Productions. It is being distributed by Iconic Events Releasing. Here's how the platform describes its plot:

"Be our guest on a New York City ferry ride that turns into a hilarious nightmare when a mischievous mouse named Steamboat Willie becomes a monstrous reality. Can the unsuspecting passengers survive the creature’s miniature murder & mayhem?"

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Screamboat and other such upcoming slasher films.

