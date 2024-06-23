The Bikeriders, directed by Jeff Nichols, is an American crime drama revolving around the story of a Chicago motorcycle gang called the Vandals. The film explores how the members evolve from a motorcycle club into one of the most feared criminal gangs on Chicago streets.

Released on June 21, 2024, the film's cast includes prominent actors like Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Corner, and Mike Faist in titular roles.

The film comes to a spectacular close, giving many of its characters closure and ensuring that the audience is left with a sense of satisfaction. However, as it's loosely based on historical events, the film doesn't have an end credits scene to disclose any additional information.

The official summary of the movie reads:

Trending

"After a chance encounter, headstrong Kathy is drawn to Benny, member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals. As the club transforms into a dangerous underworld of violence, Benny must choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Bikeriders.

Does The Bikeriders have an end credits scene in the film?

Benny and Kathy in the last scene of The Bikeriders (via Focus Features)

No, the film doesn't have an end credits scene - as mentioned above - and wraps up its story with the last scene.

As the film is essentially a historical crime drama, the creators may not have felt the need to add any additional groundbreaking information via a short clip at the movie's end.

However, the film includes a small easter egg in the credits. During the end titles, several pictures of the gang Outlaws MC are displayed on the screen. A fun fact about these is that they are photos captured by filmmaker Danny Lyon and are part of the book the film is inspired by.

How does The Bikeriders end?

Austin Butler and Tom Hardy in a scene from the film (via Focus Features)

The Bikeriders ends with Johnny's death and Benny leaving the gang to be with his wife Kathy. The gang, Vandals MC, takes a turn towards the negative and essentially terrorises the locals after the death of their principles and values.

While Johnny's end symbolises the death of the gang and what it stands for, Benny's decision makes the audience realise that he values freedom over all else. As he didn't want to be burdened with responsibility, Benny turned down the gang's leadership and chose to spend his life being a better husband to Kathy.

However, in the last scene, Benny smiles absently with Kathy as the sound of motorcycles revving is heard in the background. While he may be happy with his wife, Benny's smile being associated with the bikes indicates that his true happiness and freedom might still lie in riding outside, free from all his shackles.

Who are the cast members of The Bikeriders?

Austin Butler and Jodie Comer in an event for the film (via IMDb)

The film is led by prominent actors including Austin Butler (Aliens in the Attic), Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road), Jodie Comer (The End We Start From), and Mike Faist (The Grief of Others). The full list of the main cast is as follows:

Jodie Comer as Kathy

Austin Butler as Benny

Tom Hardy as Johnny

Michael Shannon as Zipco

Mike Faist as Danny Lyon

Norman Reedus as Funny Sonny

Boyd Holbrook as Cal

Damon Herriman as Brucie

Beau Knapp as Wahoo

Emory Cohen as Cockroach

Karl Glusman as Corky

Toby Wallace as The Kid

Happy Anderson as Big Jack

Fans can watch The Bikeriders from June 21, 2024, after its release in theatres.