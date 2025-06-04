“Don’t say yes to everything”- When Cynthia Erivo shared the bold advice Oprah gave her

Cynthia Erivo's career blossomed following her award-winning turn in the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple. Shifting her base from London to the U.S. brought a deluge of opportunities—from Broadway triumph to lead roles in Hollywood movies.

When her popularity was at its peak, Erivo was agreeing to a lot of invitations and offers. That was when Oprah Winfrey told her something. Recalling Winfrey's words when asked about the best advice she had received, in an interview with Oprah Daily, published on October 1, 2023, Erivo stated:

"Don't say yes to everything. A few years ago, Oprah saw me doing a lot of events and told me not to drive myself into the ground.”

She added that she had changed the way she went about commitments as a result of the conversation, saying:

“I took it to heart, and now when I commit, I put my whole me instead of the tired version.”

Cynthia Erivo's breakthrough and the demands of success

Erivo was extensively recognized for playing Celie in The Color Purple in Broadway in 2015. Her acting gained her a Tony Award and made her more visible in the entertainment industry.

Cynthia Erivo at The Fourth Annual Black Women on Broadway Awards (Image via Getty)

After her success on stage, she started getting film offers. In 2018, she appeared in the thriller Bad Times at the El Royale and the crime drama Widows. Both movies came out that autumn.

That year, she landed the lead role in a biopic about Harriet Tubman. Subsequently, Harriet was released in 2019, earning her an Academy Award nomination.

The tip from Oprah came at a time when her schedule started booking up fast. The adjustment allowed her to keep her life in order and conserve energy for works that were most important to her.

Personal habits and mentorship

During the Oprah Daily interview, Erivo addressed her support network and personal habits. She attributed her motivation and commitment to acting to her mother.

“My mother, who’s responsible for my tenacity and drive… always knew I was going to be a performer,” she said.

Oprah Daily says Erivo's mother had a baby book. In that book, when Erivo was 18 months old, her mother wrote that her daughter would be an actress and a singer because she hummed frequently.

Cynthia Erivo at 4th Annual Black Women On Broadway Awards (Image via Getty)

Erivo also reported on personal practices that keep her grounded. She said that she preferred long flights because they provided time to unplug.

“I love traveling to Hawaii because you’re in the air for ten hours, and no one can really get to you. It’s like having a day off—and then you end up in Hawaii!” she said.

She also shared that she slept with the lights on.

“I don’t know if I fear the dark, but I’ve always slept with a light at dark. Thankfully, electricity is included in my rent,” she said at the time.

What balance looks like for Cynthia Erivo

As per the interview, Erivo had developed habits that kept her focused and energetic. She revealed that once she commited to something, she wanted to be present and not tired. The change was a result of taking Oprah's advice seriously.

Cynthia Erivo at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Erivo’s guilty pleasures include watching “terrible TV" while eating French fries. She also spoke about her love of collecting fashion items, stating she owned around 20 to 30 bags and nearly 100 pairs of shoes.

When it came to dream roles, she pointed to one character in particular: Storm from X-Men.

“I’m from the generation that sat and watched the cartoons,” she said.

Erivo did not observe any specific Thanksgiving tradition but appreciated time spent with family and friends. She mentioned that she enjoyed most the moment of sitting down with the people she loved and discussing what they were grateful for.

"I think that’s what a lot of people are missing the rest of the year,” she said, “the practice of breaking bread and having real conversations.”

Cynthia Erivo's swift emergence in the entertainment world gave her multiple opportunities on both stage and screen. Her insights, in an Oprah Daily interview, demonstrate that she finds balance through awareness, motherly support, and daily habits.

