Eden trailer release: Details explored about the upcoming film featuring Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney, and more

Eden is a survival thriller film, slated to release in theaters in the United States on August 22, 2025. Before this, the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024, and was released in Germany on April 3, 2025. Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind) has directed the film, which is written by Noah Pink (Tetris) from a story he co-wrote with Howard.

Among the film's producers are Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Karen Lunder, Stuart Ford, Bill Connor, and Patrick Newall. It is executive produced by Zach Garrett, Mathias Herndl, Masha Magonova, Namit Malhotra, Craig McMahon, Matt Murphie, Miguel Palos, Noah Pink, and David Taghioff.

The film's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Director Ron Howard's Eden unravels the shocking true story of a group of disillusioned outsiders who abandon civilization, settling on a remote, uninhabited island only to discover that the greatest threat isn’t the brutal climate or deadly wildlife, but each other. As tensions spiral and desperation takes hold, a twisted power struggle unfolds, leading to betrayal, violence, and the deaths of half the colony."

Everything to know about the thriller film Eden

The official trailer for Eden was released on June 25, 2025, by Vertical Entertainment. The film has a runtime of 129 minutes and features the likes of Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas, and Daniel Brühl, among others.

Its plot is based on a real-life story and revolves around three groups of Europeans settling in the remote Galápagos Islands in Ecuador in 1929, leading to disastrous consequences. The film's director, Ron Howard, told Vanity Fair on September 4, 2024, that the characters are pushed to their limits on the secluded island, and it doesn't take long for them to turn on each other.

"When you meet (these characters), they’re offbeat, even eccentric, kind of funny—you don’t know what they’re going to do next. They’re certainly unpredictable. And yet, as that pressure test intensifies, they actually become dangerous. You really do wonder who’s going to prevail as they strive to try to redefine themselves in this place."

What is the story of Eden about?

In Eden, Jude Law and Vanessa Kirby portray the philosophers, Dr. Friedrich Ritter and Dora Strauch, respectively. They decide to cut themselves off from civilization post World War I and head to the remote island to live in their little world. Their utopian existence is intruded upon by Margret Wittmer (Sydney Sweeney), her husband Heinz Wittmer (Daniel Brühl), and their young son Harry Wittmer (Jonathan Tittel).

But trouble starts brewing after the arrival of Ana de Armas's character, Baroness Eloise Bosquet de Wagner Wehrhorn. Armed with her obedient lovers, played by Felix Kammerer and Toby Wallace, Eloise annoys the other islanders by sharing her plans to build a luxury hotel on the island. Soon enough, things escalate to the point where everyone has to fight for their survival.

Ana de Armas described her character as an unhinged woman with extreme tendencies in the same Vanity Fair article. She went on to say:

"(She was) having this crazy threesome relationship, and being a woman of opposites—either she’s sweet and tender and fragile and nervous and scared, or she’s absolutely crazy and dangerous. It was kind of finding that limit: What was the craziest I could get? How far could I go?"

Follow us for more news and updates about Eden as well as other movies and television shows releasing in 2025.

