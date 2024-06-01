Fact Check: Did Kevin Costner fire Robert De Niro from his new project? Viral post debunked

Claims of Robert De Niro being fired from a Kevin Costner project have spread like wildfire on social media. This comes after De Niro spoke out at the Manhattan courtroom where former president Donald Trump was convicted in the recent Stormy Daniels hush money case.

Despite the assumptions making their way across various social media platforms, it is safe to say that De Niro was not removed from any project. X (formerly Twitter) user @NobodymrRobert posted on May 29, 2024, claiming that Robert De Niro was fired from a project Kevin Costner had undertaken.

According to the attached Facebook post by the Reagan Was Right page, it speculated that Costner gave DeNiro a “pity role,” which cost him $30 million. A quote was also added to the post, which was allegedly given by Costner, saying:

“I gave it to him because he’s having a hard time finding work. Then he pulls that stunt in lower Manhattan. I don’t need that kind of negativity on my set.”

The attached post further read:

“Good decision. He’s washed up.”

Additionally, another now-deleted post on Facebook alleged a different quote by Costner stating:

“He’s Disrespectful and He Doesn’t Know When to Shut Up.”

The Facebook post was supposedly in response to Robert De Niro calling Donald Trump a "clown,” at President Biden's campaign event outside the Manhattan courtroom on May 28, 2024, where Trump's trial was being held.

X user @NobodymrRobert shared the post made by the Facebook page Raegan Was Right, a part of America’s Last Line of Defense (ALLOD) network which allegedly claimed the aforementioned quotes. Despite the claims taking over social media, it is worth noting that it is not true.

Robert De Niro was not fired from a Kevin Costner movie

The Raegan Was Right Facebook page has stated on their official pages that they post “satirical” and “parody” content, indicating that their claims are not true. The author of America’s Last Line of Defense also took to Facebook and stated in a comment that people were falling for fake news. He wrote:

“If you’re looking for the source of the story, look no further. No, literally. Look no further You won’t find anything. Please don’t inform us about your research; there’s no need to show your work.”

Furthermore, neither Kevin Costner nor Robert De Niro have publicly stated that they were working together on a project. Hence, it is safe to say that The Intern actor was not fired from any project.

Robert De Niro comments on Donald Trump’s verdict

Following the end of the Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels hush money trial on Thursday, DeNiro stated that he believed that “justice was served.” He went on to state that he was upset over the situation, and it made him “angry.” He also said:

“This never should have gotten to this stage. I don’t want to be talking, but I am upset about it. I have to say something. This is my country. This guy wants to destroy it. Period. He’s crazy.”

Trump was accused of attempting to cover an encounter with Daniels by paying her $130,000 and by falsely documenting that the money was meant for legal expenses. The former POTUS faces 34 felony counts and up to four years in prison, with probation being a possibility.