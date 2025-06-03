Fact Check: Is E.T. coming back in 2026 with the original cast? Viral poster debunked

In 1982, Steven Spielberg cemented his position as one of the biggest filmmakers of his time after the release of E.T. the Extra Terrestrial. He directed and produced the film, while Melissa Mathison wrote the screenplay. The film told the tender story of a boy who befriends an alien.
Speculations about a sequel have been floating around for a long time, considering the volume of sequels, prequels, and spinoffs made in Hollywood.
Recently, a viral poster was shared on social media, claiming that Spielberg is making a sequel, set to be released in 2026. Considering the massive following of the film, the news quickly gained attention, which intrigued fans.
The rumor, however, is based on fake information, as no such project has been officially announced.
The rumor began from a Facebook page, 'YODA BBY ABY,' which is known for sharing humorous content for entertainment purposes.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial sequel is not releasing in 2026
In the aforementioned poster, one can see the titular character with the glittering background of space and the planets, and 'E.T. Returns - a Steven Spielberg film' written on it.
However, no one associated with the film has announced any plans to make a sequel to the iconic film.
Frank Marshall, one of the producers of the films, had previously confirmed that it would never be remade, as per The Guardian.
The Facebook page 'YODA BBY ABY' that shared the poster is known for posting comedic content and unconfirmed fan-made collaboration posters. The admins of the page have previously said that their content is all about creating fun and fake news.
Fans excited by these rumors would have to temper their expectations and revisit the original film for a dose of nostalgia.
What is E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial about?
The film tells the story of E.T., a gentle alien who becomes stranded on Earth. He is discovered and befriended by a young boy, Elliot, played by Henry Thomas.
Elliot secretly brings him home and introduces him to his siblings. However, after the secret is revealed, the government intervenes, making the situation dire for everyone involved.
The film became the highest-grossing film of all time after its release and held that mantle for 11 years till Jurassic Park surpassed it. It was nominated for the Oscars in nine categories, taking home four.
It was later added to the United States National Film Registry of the Library of Congress, considering its cultural, historical, or aesthetic significance to the world cinema.
Who is in the cast of the film?
Below is the list of actors and the roles they played in the film:
- Dee Wallace as Mary Taylor
- Henry Thomas as Elliott Taylor
- Peter Coyote as Keys
- Robert MacNaughton as Michael Taylor
- Drew Barrymore as Gertie Taylor
- David O'Dell as Schoolboy
- Richard Swingler as Science Teacher
- Frank Toth as Policeman
- Robert Barton as Ultra Sound Man
- Michael Darrell as Van Man
- Pat Welsh as E.T.
- K.C. Martel as Greg
- Sean Frye as Steve
- C. Thomas Howell as Tyler
- Erika Eleniak as Pretty Girl
