Fact Check: Is Roseanne coming back to TV with Season 11? Viral post debunked

Claims of the popular ABC sitcom Roseanne returning to screens with an 11th season have been circulating on social media, particularly Facebook. This comes after the network cancelled the show following the lead actress, Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet controversy in 2018. Contrary to popular belief, the show will not be returning.

On Tuesday, June 4, popular Facebook page YODA BBY ABY took to the social networking site to claim that Roseanne was returning in the summer of 2025 for an 11th season. The social media post included an image of Barr along with the caption:

“Picking up decades after Dan's passing, Roseanne has reinvented herself as a published author, writing a series of quirky books about life in Lanford, while the rest of the Conner family navigates their own quirky adventures. Join the original cast as they tackle life’s ups and downs with the same humor and love that made you fall in love with them in the first place.”

At the time of writing this article, the Facebook post had amassed over 1000 comments and shares with more than 4000 reactions.

Roseanne is not returning to screens

On Tuesday, the Facebook page YODA BBY ABY, which shared the news of Roseanne returning circulated multiple fake stories. If one observes the intro of the page, it reads:

“I’m just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news.”

However, the popular ABC sitcom, created by Matt Williams, is not returning to screens. YODA BBY ABY also added Screen Slant as its official website, which also stated that:

“As the visionary founder and proud editor-in-chief of this digital empire, I’ve orchestrated a captivating journey that has firmly established Screen Slant as the paramount for fake news, satire, and everything fantastical in the world of entertainment.”

Furthermore, neither Roseanne Barr nor the ABC network confirmed in an official statement that the show would return. As a result, the situation comedy is unlikely to return.

This is not the first time YODA BBY ABY has falsely claimed the return of a television series or film. On June 5, the page took to its official Facebook page to claim that a prequel to The Polar Express, titled The Christmas Express, starring Tom Hanks, was being released. The page also claimed that Will Smith was starring in the live-action rendition of Disney’s Hercules.

What did Roseanne Barr do? Racist tweet controversy explained

In 2018, the now-71-year-old took to X (then known as Twitter) to attack former President Barack Obama’s White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. In a deleted tweet, she wrote:

“Muslim brotherhood & plant of the apes had a baby=vj.”

ABC issued a statement in response, announcing the cancellation of the Roseanne revival. The network described Barr's statement as "abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent" with their values.

The Salt Lake City, native and avid supporter of Donald Trump apologized to Jarrett before leaving X following the controversy.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste," Barr's apology read.

For those uninitiated, Barr is a comedian and actress who rose to fame by doing stand-up comedy. After amassing stardom, she appeared on The Tonight Show to perform a set in 1985. The Emmy-winner has acted in numerous movies, including She Devil, Blue in the Face, and Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, among others.