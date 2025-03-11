Fact Check: Is Tom Hanks Diagnosed with cancer? De-bunking alleged rumours

Owing to their celebrity status, actors such as Tom Hanks are no strangers to hearing constant rumors surrounding their personal lives. Famously known for Forrest Gump (1994), Saving Private Ryan (1998), and Catch Me If You Can (2002), Hanks has had some recent rumors surrounding him suggesting that he is battling cancer.

However, fans of Tom Hanks would be relieved to know that none of these rumors are true. Hanks does not have cancer, nor did he ever have it at any time in his life. However, he does suffer from Type 2 diabetes. He was diagnosed with the same in 2013, as per Mirror's December 2023 article.

Tom Hanks does not have cancer

As stated earlier, actor Tom Hanks does not suffer from cancer but type 2 diabetes, according to an article on Mirror, which was last updated on December 1, 2023. Hanks explained his diabetes diagnosis in an episode of Late Show with David Letterman. Describing how he learned about his condition, he said:

"I went to the doctor, and he said, 'You know those high blood sugar numbers you've been dealing with since you were 36? Well, you've graduated! You've got type 2 diabetes, young man".

Following the revelation, when David Letterman disclosed that he also had high blood sugar levels and was asked to maintain a diet, Hanks revealed that his doctor also insisted on the same.

He disclosed that his doctor informed him that if he reduced his weight to what it was during his school days, there were chances that he could be totally diabetes free. But Hanks jokingly added that it was not an option for him. Talking about him and his doctor's conversation, he said:

"And I said to her, ‘Well, I’m gonna have Type 2 diabetes. Because there is no way I was gonna weigh what I weighed in high school."

When questioned by Letterman how much he weighed in high school, Hanks revealed that he weighed 96 pounds.

Tom Hank's wife Rita Wilson had cancer

While Tom Hanks did not have cancer, his wife of more than 30 years did. As per a six-year-old article in Stylist, Rita Wilson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery for the same.

Wilson's cancer journey was covered by People in their April 14, 2015 article, where she stated:

"Last week, with my husband by my side, and with the love and support of family and friends, I underwent a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction for breast cancer after a diagnosis of invasive lobular carcinoma. I am recovering and most importantly, expected to make a full recovery. Why? Because I caught this early, have excellent doctors and because I got a second opinion."

In the same article, she also pointed out the significance of second opinions and the role they played in her cancer diagnosis. She spoke of how one of her friends who also had breast cancer had requested her to get a second opinion when her first results were negative. Wilson revealed that this advice made all the difference in her life as her cancer was detected the second time she underwent testing.

Citing her situation as an example, Wilson stated that it was always a good idea to cross-check the results. She said that if the results turned out to be negative, they would be doubly assured, but if it did not, it might prevent something very huge from happening.

According to Stylist, Tom Hanks revealed to the press in 2017 that his wife, Rita Wilson, was cancer-free.

