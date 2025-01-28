Fact check: Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly return for Talladega Nights 2 in June 2025? Viral poster debunked

No, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are not confirmed to return for Talladega Nights 2 in June 2025. A viral poster claiming the sequel is coming soon is fake. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is an American sports comedy film directed by Adam McKay.

Despite its realistic design and widespread excitement among fans, no official announcement has been made by the filmmakers or any studio about this highly anticipated sequel. The poster, titled Talladega Nights 2: If We Ain’t Shakin’, We Ain’t Bakin’, was created by a fan page known for fictional movie art.

The post reads,

SHAKE AND BAKE ARE BACK!!!

Buckle up for Talladega Nights 2: If We Ain't Shakin', We Ain't Bakin' where Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly return as the world's least coordinated, but most beloved, racing duo, now with more wrinkles than their old fire suits.

Trending

Further, it reads,

Two decades on, Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. are back on track, proving that even with achy joints and questionable diets, they can still burn rubber and Coca-Cola sponsorships. Hit the cinemas this June 2025 for a sequel so hot, it'll make your seat belts melt.

The poster originated on Facebook, catching attention with its bold claims and detailed plot synopsis. It teases the return of Ferrell and Reilly as Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr., two decades after their last race in the 2006 hit comedy.

However, this fan creation, while visually convincing, is not tied to any verified production or release schedule. Studio confirmation is absent.

The speculation grew when the satirical page “YODA BBY ABY” shared the poster. Known for creating fan-fictional movie promotions, the page has previously circulated similar viral posters for imaginary sequels.

The intro of the Facebook page reads:

I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news.

Despite the buzz, this poster is another addition to its portfolio of well-crafted but fake artwork, leaving fans without concrete news about Talladega Nights 2.

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly Return for Talladega Nights 2?

Expand Tweet

The rumors about Talladega Nights 2 are all because of a fan-made poster that went viral. Currently, there is no official news about a sequel or return of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

The poster has a made-up story that shows an older Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. trying to regain their NASCAR fame. They do this despite their age and funny behavior. Fans are excited for their return, but the actors, director Adam McKay, and any studio have not announced any production plans for Talladega Nights 2.

What happened in Talladega Nights (2006)?

Expand Tweet

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby made $163.4 million all across the world. Directed by Adam McKay and co-written with Will Ferrell, the movie is about Ricky Bobby (Ferrell), a skilled but wild NASCAR driver who is obsessed with winning. His motto, “If you ain’t first, you’re last,” defines his career until a devastating crash forces him to reassess his life and priorities.

The story comically shows Ricky becoming famous, his friendship with Cal Naughton Jr. (John C. Reilly), and their famous “Shake and Bake” racing move.

Ricky faces funny challenges when his rival, Jean Girard (played by Sacha Baron Cohen), an openly gay French Formula 1 driver, comes into the picture as Ricky tries to get back to being number one. The movie is full of funny moments and unforgettable characters, making it a favorite among fans.

Cast of Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The list of prominent cast of Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby are as follows:

Will Ferrell as Ricky Bobby

John C. Reilly as Cal Naughton Jr.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Jean Girard

Jane Lynch as Lucy Bobby

Gary Cole as Reese Bobby

Leslie Bibb as Carley Bobby

Amy Adams as Susan

Michael Clarke Duncan as Lucius Washington

Molly Shannon as Mrs. Dennit

Andy Richter as Gregory

Pat Hingle as Larry Dennit Sr

Greg Germann as Larry Dennit Jr.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is available to stream on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback