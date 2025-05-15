Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025: Complete schedule, guests of honor, and what to expect
Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025 will take place from Friday, May 16, to Sunday, May 18, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The three-day convention will start with a special preview on Friday at 2:00 PM, exclusively for VIP, Ultimate, and 3-Day badge holders.
General admission starts at 4:00 PM and continues until 9:00 PM. Saturday's show hours are from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, while Sunday will conclude the event from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
This year's event will feature a lineup packed with celebrity appearances, live panels, cosplay meetups, gaming tournaments, comic artist battles, and interactive workshops. Big-name guests include John Cena, Mel Gibson, Andy Serkis, John Boyega, William Shatner, Jodie Whittaker, Christopher Lloyd, and Heather Graham. Photo ops and autograph sessions will take place throughout the weekend.
Attendees at Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025 can look forward to themed activities in areas like the Book Nook, Zen Den, Anime HQ, and the Cosplay Photo Park. The event schedule features a variety of overlapping attractions each hour, including Star Wars meetups, voice actor Q&As, wrestling shows, and live drawing battles. Vendors will fill the retail section, and exclusive merchandise releases, such as those at Booth #407, will be available only at the venue.
Kate Mulgrew – Star Trek: Voyager, Orange Is the New Black
Bitsie Tulloch – Superman & Lois, Grimm
Peter Facinelli – Twilight, Nurse Jackie
Kellan Lutz – Twilight
Steve Guttenberg – Police Academy
Michael Cudlitz – The Walking Dead, Superman & Lois
Lucas Grabeel – High School Musical
David Giuntoli – Grimm, A Million Little Things
Claudia Wells – Back to the Future
Jackson Rathbone – Twilight
James Tolkan – Back to the Future
Voice Actors & Animation
Cristina Vee – Voice of Ladybug in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
David Matranga – Voice of Todoroki in My Hero Academia
Monica Rial – Voice actress in various anime series
Stephanie Sheh – Voice actress in various anime series
Ian Sinclair – Voice actor in various anime series
Yuri Lowenthal – Voice actor in various anime series
Tara Platt – Voice actress in various anime series
Eric Vale – Voice actor in various anime series
Sonny Strait – Voice actor in various anime series
Comic Creators & Artists
Greg Capullo – Comic book artist known for Batman
Scott Snyder – Comic book writer known for Batman
Mark Morales – Comic book artist
Bill Morrison – Comic book artist and writer
Arthur Suydam – Comic book artist
Larry Houston – Director and producer known for X-Men: The Animated Series
Michael Golden – Comic book artist
Mike DeCarlo – Comic book artist
Mel Milton – Comic book artist
Creees Lee – Comic book artist
Ron Wilson – Comic book artist
Scott Shaw – Comic book artist
Mark Russell – Comic book writer
Julian Totino Tedesco – Comic book artist
Ben Harvey – Comic book artist
Clayton Mann – Comic book artist
Gaming & Other Guests
Troy Baker – Voice actor known for roles in video games
Nick Apostolides – Voice actor known for roles in video games
Kyle Hebert – Voice actor known for roles in video games
Nadji Jeter – Actor known for roles in video games
Amir Talai – Actor known for roles in video games
Blake Roman – Actor known for roles in video games
Erika Henningsen – Actress known for roles in video games
Alex Brightman – Actor known for roles in video games
Rodney Barnes – Screenwriter and producer
Heather Antos – Comic book editor
Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025: What to expect?
There will be live tournaments, cosplay red carpets, children's activities, themed meetups, artist battles, book workshops, and exclusive merchandise drops. Dedicated spaces like the Zen Den, Anime HQ, Book Nook, and Creator HQ will host rotating events throughout the weekend. The retail floor will also be open for shopping for collectibles and fandom gear.
