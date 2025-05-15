Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025: Complete schedule, guests of honor, and what to expect

Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025 will take place from Friday, May 16, to Sunday, May 18, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The three-day convention will start with a special preview on Friday at 2:00 PM, exclusively for VIP, Ultimate, and 3-Day badge holders.

General admission starts at 4:00 PM and continues until 9:00 PM. Saturday's show hours are from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, while Sunday will conclude the event from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

This year's event will feature a lineup packed with celebrity appearances, live panels, cosplay meetups, gaming tournaments, comic artist battles, and interactive workshops. Big-name guests include John Cena, Mel Gibson, Andy Serkis, John Boyega, William Shatner, Jodie Whittaker, Christopher Lloyd, and Heather Graham. Photo ops and autograph sessions will take place throughout the weekend.

Attendees at Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025 can look forward to themed activities in areas like the Book Nook, Zen Den, Anime HQ, and the Cosplay Photo Park. The event schedule features a variety of overlapping attractions each hour, including Star Wars meetups, voice actor Q&As, wrestling shows, and live drawing battles. Vendors will fill the retail section, and exclusive merchandise releases, such as those at Booth #407, will be available only at the venue.

Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025: Friday Schedule

Time Event Location 2:30 PM FAN EXPO Philadelphia Kick Off Celebration Ticketing Hall 4:00 PM Zen Den Zen Den (Room 115C) 4:00 PM FAN EXPO Philadelphia Kick Off Celebration Ticketing Hall 4:00 PM One Word Story Book Nook (Room 120C) 4:00 PM Little Free Library Book Nook (Room 120C) 4:15 PM Voices of Gaming: Behind the Characters Theater #2 (Room 118ABC) 4:30 PM A Miraculous Q&A: Cristina Vee Theater 3 (Room 121AB) 5:00 PM Star Wars Cosplay Meetup Cosplay Photo Park 5:00 PM Guilty Gear Strive Tournament Gaming Zone (Booth #707) 5:00 PM Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Meetup Anime HQ (Room 124) 5:00 PM Sketch Duel: Drew Moss vs Mel Milton Creator HQ (Room 119AB) 5:00 PM Live Wrestling Showcase: Labor of Love Room 122AB 5:15 PM Superhero’s Journey: Conversations on Grief Workshops (Room 123) 5:30 PM K-Pop Photocard Trading Anime HQ (Room 124) 5:30 PM Padawan Training Kids' Zone (Room 121C) 5:30 PM Adventures with John Rhys-Davies Theater #2 (Room 118ABC) 5:45 PM Bookmark Making Book Nook (Room 120C) 5:45 PM Pin Trading Friendiverse (Room 117) 5:45 PM Doctor Who Cosplay Meetup Cosplay Photo Park 5:45 PM Lucas Grabeel: Spotlight and Soundtrack Theater 3 (Room 121AB) 6:00 PM Spotlight on Classic Marvel Comics Theater 4 (Room 125) 6:00 PM Mortal Kombat 1 Tournament Gaming Zone (Booth #707) 6:00 PM Meet Author Brittney Morris Book Nook (Room 120C) 6:00 PM Cosplay Competitions 101 w/ StattingUp & Cobalt Cosplay Creator HQ (Room 119AB) 6:15 PM Cosplay Red Carpet Cosplay Red Carpet 6:15 PM Make Your Own Pokémon Sketch Workshop Workshops (Room 123) 6:30 PM Meet The Cullens Main Theater 6:30 PM Slime Time Kids' Zone (Room 121C) 6:30 PM Sailor Moon Cosplay Meetup Anime HQ (Room 124) 6:45 PM The Doctor is In: Meet Jodie Whittaker Theater #2 (Room 118ABC) 6:45 PM Friendship Bracelet Exchange Friendiverse (Room 117) 7:00 PM Previously on X-Men with Larry Houston Theater 4 (Room 125) 7:00 PM Wrestler Meet-and-Greet Room 122AB 7:00 PM Talking with Todoroki: Q&A w/ David Matranga Theater 3 (Room 121AB) 7:00 PM Kigurumi Karaoke Anime HQ (Room 124) 7:00 PM Romantasy Readers Genre Meetup Book Nook (Room 120C) 7:00 PM Sketch Duel: Enid Balam vs Crees Lee Creator HQ (Room 119AB) 7:15 PM Blood, Sweat, and Glue Sticks: Cosplay Deadlines Workshops (Room 123) 7:15 PM Star Trek Cosplay Meetup Cosplay Photo Park 7:15 PM Adult Lightsaber Training Cosplay Red Carpet 7:30 PM Disney Character Meet & Greet (A Moment of Magic) Kids' Zone (Room 121C) 7:45 PM Being Super with the Cast of Superman & Lois Main Theater 8:00 PM Blindfolded Mario Kart Friendiverse (Room 117) 8:00 PM Heather Graham: Stories from the Screen Theater #2 (Room 118ABC) 8:00 PM Final Fantasy Cosplay Meetup Cosplay Photo Park 8:00 PM Build It Bigger with Redfield Creator HQ (Room 119AB) 8:00 PM In the Pale Moonlight: Star Trek at War Theater 4 (Room 125) 8:15 PM Ramming Speed: Crash Course in Spaceship Design Workshops (Room 123) 8:15 PM Meet Peggy the Dog Theater 3 (Room 121AB) 8:45 PM All Things Gaming Cosplay Meetup Cosplay Photo Park

Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025: Saturday Schedule

Time Event Location 10:00 AM Show Floor Opens Pennsylvania Convention Center 10:30 AM Cosplay Red Carpet Cosplay Red Carpet Area 11:00 AM Kids' Dance Party with Mega Ran Kids' Zone (Room 121C) 11:30 AM Star Wars Cosplay Meetup Cosplay Photo Park 12:00 PM Voice Acting 101 Panel Theater #2 (Room 118ABC) 12:30 PM Anime Trivia Challenge Anime HQ (Room 124) 1:00 PM RSVLTS Family Photo RSVLTS Booth #407 1:30 PM Sketch Duel: Comic Artists Showdown Creator HQ (Room 119AB) 2:00 PM Meet the Cast of Superman & Lois Main Theater 2:30 PM K-Pop Dance Workshop Friendiverse (Room 117) 3:00 PM Dungeons & Dragons Live Session Gaming Zone (Booth #707) 3:30 PM Sailor Moon Cosplay Meetup Anime HQ (Room 124) 4:00 PM Doctor Who Panel with Jodie Whittaker Theater #2 (Room 118ABC) 4:30 PM Bookmark Making Workshop Book Nook (Room 120C) 5:00 PM Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Meetup Cosplay Photo Park 5:30 PM Cosplay Competitions 101 Creator HQ (Room 119AB) 6:00 PM Mortal Kombat 1 Tournament Gaming Zone (Booth #707) 6:30 PM Slime Time for Kids Kids' Zone (Room 121C) 7:00 PM Official Meetup at Love City Brewing 1023 Hamilton St, Philadelphia 8:30 PM Mega Ran Live Performance Hall G 9:00 PM Show Floor Closes Pennsylvania Convention Center

Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025: Sunday Schedule

Time Event Location 10:00 AM Show Floor Opens Pennsylvania Convention Center 10:30 AM Kids' Cosplay Red Carpet Kids' Zone (Room 121C) 11:00 AM Voice Acting Workshop Theater #2 (Room 118ABC) 11:30 AM Anime Screening: My Hero Academia Anime HQ (Room 124) 12:00 PM Star Wars Cosplay Meetup Cosplay Photo Park 12:30 PM Sketch Duel: Comic Artists Showdown Creator HQ (Room 119AB) 1:00 PM Mega Ran Panel: X-Men '97 Theater 3 (Room 121AB) 1:30 PM K-Pop Dance Workshop Friendiverse (Room 117) 2:00 PM Dungeons & Dragons Live Session Gaming Zone (Booth #707) 2:30 PM Sailor Moon Cosplay Meetup Anime HQ (Room 124) 3:00 PM Doctor Who Panel with Jodie Whittaker Theater #2 (Room 118ABC) 3:30 PM Bookmark Making Workshop Book Nook (Room 120C) 4:00 PM Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Meetup Cosplay Photo Park 4:30 PM Cosplay Competitions 101 Creator HQ (Room 119AB) 5:00 PM Show Floor Closes Pennsylvania Convention Center

Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025: Guests of honor

Film & TV Stars

John Cena – WWE legend, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker

– WWE legend, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker Mel Gibson – Lethal Weapon, Braveheart, Mad Max

– Lethal Weapon, Braveheart, Mad Max John Carpenter – Director of Halloween, The Thing

– Director of Halloween, The Thing John Boyega – Star Wars sequel trilogy

– Star Wars sequel trilogy William Shatner – Star Trek

– Star Trek Jodie Whittaker – Doctor Who

– Doctor Who Andy Serkis – The Lord of the Rings, Black Panther

– The Lord of the Rings, Black Panther Anthony Daniels – C-3PO in Star Wars

– C-3PO in Star Wars Christopher Lloyd – Back to the Future

– Back to the Future Dolph Lundgren – Rocky IV, The Expendables

– Rocky IV, The Expendables Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

– The Mandalorian Helen Hunt – Twister, Mad About You

– Twister, Mad About You Tyler Hoechlin – Superman & Lois, Teen Wolf

– Superman & Lois, Teen Wolf Sonequa Martin-Green – Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead

– Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead Heather Graham – Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Boogie Nights

– Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Boogie Nights Christopher Mintz-Plasse – Superbad, Kick-Ass

– Superbad, Kick-Ass Ashley Greene – Twilight

– Twilight John Rhys-Davies – The Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones

– The Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones Danny Glover – Lethal Weapon

– Lethal Weapon Priscilla Presley – Naked Gun, Agent Elvis, Dallas

– Naked Gun, Agent Elvis, Dallas Kate Mulgrew – Star Trek: Voyager, Orange Is the New Black

– Star Trek: Voyager, Orange Is the New Black Bitsie Tulloch – Superman & Lois, Grimm

– Superman & Lois, Grimm Peter Facinelli – Twilight, Nurse Jackie

– Twilight, Nurse Jackie Kellan Lutz – Twilight

– Twilight Steve Guttenberg – Police Academy

– Police Academy Michael Cudlitz – The Walking Dead, Superman & Lois

– The Walking Dead, Superman & Lois Lucas Grabeel – High School Musical

– High School Musical David Giuntoli – Grimm, A Million Little Things

– Grimm, A Million Little Things Claudia Wells – Back to the Future

– Back to the Future Jackson Rathbone – Twilight

– Twilight James Tolkan – Back to the Future

Voice Actors & Animation

Cristina Vee – Voice of Ladybug in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

– Voice of Ladybug in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir David Matranga – Voice of Todoroki in My Hero Academia

– Voice of Todoroki in My Hero Academia Monica Rial – Voice actress in various anime series

– Voice actress in various anime series Stephanie Sheh – Voice actress in various anime series

– Voice actress in various anime series Ian Sinclair – Voice actor in various anime series

– Voice actor in various anime series Yuri Lowenthal – Voice actor in various anime series

– Voice actor in various anime series Tara Platt – Voice actress in various anime series

– Voice actress in various anime series Eric Vale – Voice actor in various anime series

– Voice actor in various anime series Sonny Strait – Voice actor in various anime series

Comic Creators & Artists

Greg Capullo – Comic book artist known for Batman

– Comic book artist known for Batman Scott Snyder – Comic book writer known for Batman

– Comic book writer known for Batman Mark Morales – Comic book artist

– Comic book artist Bill Morrison – Comic book artist and writer

– Comic book artist and writer Arthur Suydam – Comic book artist

– Comic book artist Larry Houston – Director and producer known for X-Men: The Animated Series

– Director and producer known for X-Men: The Animated Series Michael Golden – Comic book artist

– Comic book artist Mike DeCarlo – Comic book artist

– Comic book artist Mel Milton – Comic book artist

– Comic book artist Creees Lee – Comic book artist

– Comic book artist Ron Wilson – Comic book artist

– Comic book artist Scott Shaw – Comic book artist

– Comic book artist Mark Russell – Comic book writer

– Comic book writer Julian Totino Tedesco – Comic book artist

– Comic book artist Ben Harvey – Comic book artist

– Comic book artist Clayton Mann – Comic book artist

Gaming & Other Guests

Troy Baker – Voice actor known for roles in video games

– Voice actor known for roles in video games Nick Apostolides – Voice actor known for roles in video games

– Voice actor known for roles in video games Kyle Hebert – Voice actor known for roles in video games

– Voice actor known for roles in video games Nadji Jeter – Actor known for roles in video games

– Actor known for roles in video games Amir Talai – Actor known for roles in video games

– Actor known for roles in video games Blake Roman – Actor known for roles in video games

– Actor known for roles in video games Erika Henningsen – Actress known for roles in video games

– Actress known for roles in video games Alex Brightman – Actor known for roles in video games

– Actor known for roles in video games Rodney Barnes – Screenwriter and producer

– Screenwriter and producer Heather Antos – Comic book editor

Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025: What to expect?

There will be live tournaments, cosplay red carpets, children's activities, themed meetups, artist battles, book workshops, and exclusive merchandise drops. Dedicated spaces like the Zen Den, Anime HQ, Book Nook, and Creator HQ will host rotating events throughout the weekend. The retail floor will also be open for shopping for collectibles and fandom gear.

