  Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025: Complete schedule, guests of honor, and what to expect

Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025: Complete schedule, guests of honor, and what to expect

By Sayan Ghosh
Modified May 15, 2025 08:15 GMT
John Cena Visits SiriusXM Miami - Source: Getty
John Cena (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025 will take place from Friday, May 16, to Sunday, May 18, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The three-day convention will start with a special preview on Friday at 2:00 PM, exclusively for VIP, Ultimate, and 3-Day badge holders.

General admission starts at 4:00 PM and continues until 9:00 PM. Saturday's show hours are from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, while Sunday will conclude the event from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

This year's event will feature a lineup packed with celebrity appearances, live panels, cosplay meetups, gaming tournaments, comic artist battles, and interactive workshops. Big-name guests include John Cena, Mel Gibson, Andy Serkis, John Boyega, William Shatner, Jodie Whittaker, Christopher Lloyd, and Heather Graham. Photo ops and autograph sessions will take place throughout the weekend.

also-read-trending Trending

Attendees at Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025 can look forward to themed activities in areas like the Book Nook, Zen Den, Anime HQ, and the Cosplay Photo Park. The event schedule features a variety of overlapping attractions each hour, including Star Wars meetups, voice actor Q&As, wrestling shows, and live drawing battles. Vendors will fill the retail section, and exclusive merchandise releases, such as those at Booth #407, will be available only at the venue.

Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025: Friday Schedule

TimeEventLocation
2:30 PMFAN EXPO Philadelphia Kick Off CelebrationTicketing Hall
4:00 PMZen DenZen Den (Room 115C)
4:00 PMFAN EXPO Philadelphia Kick Off CelebrationTicketing Hall
4:00 PMOne Word StoryBook Nook (Room 120C)
4:00 PMLittle Free LibraryBook Nook (Room 120C)
4:15 PMVoices of Gaming: Behind the CharactersTheater #2 (Room 118ABC)
4:30 PMA Miraculous Q&A: Cristina VeeTheater 3 (Room 121AB)
5:00 PMStar Wars Cosplay MeetupCosplay Photo Park
5:00 PMGuilty Gear Strive TournamentGaming Zone (Booth #707)
5:00 PMDragon Ball Z Cosplay MeetupAnime HQ (Room 124)
5:00 PMSketch Duel: Drew Moss vs Mel MiltonCreator HQ (Room 119AB)
5:00 PMLive Wrestling Showcase: Labor of LoveRoom 122AB
5:15 PMSuperhero’s Journey: Conversations on GriefWorkshops (Room 123)
5:30 PMK-Pop Photocard TradingAnime HQ (Room 124)
5:30 PMPadawan TrainingKids' Zone (Room 121C)
5:30 PMAdventures with John Rhys-DaviesTheater #2 (Room 118ABC)
5:45 PMBookmark MakingBook Nook (Room 120C)
5:45 PMPin TradingFriendiverse (Room 117)
5:45 PMDoctor Who Cosplay MeetupCosplay Photo Park
5:45 PMLucas Grabeel: Spotlight and SoundtrackTheater 3 (Room 121AB)
6:00 PMSpotlight on Classic Marvel ComicsTheater 4 (Room 125)
6:00 PMMortal Kombat 1 TournamentGaming Zone (Booth #707)
6:00 PMMeet Author Brittney MorrisBook Nook (Room 120C)
6:00 PMCosplay Competitions 101 w/ StattingUp & Cobalt CosplayCreator HQ (Room 119AB)
6:15 PMCosplay Red CarpetCosplay Red Carpet
6:15 PMMake Your Own Pokémon Sketch WorkshopWorkshops (Room 123)
6:30 PMMeet The CullensMain Theater
6:30 PMSlime TimeKids' Zone (Room 121C)
6:30 PMSailor Moon Cosplay MeetupAnime HQ (Room 124)
6:45 PMThe Doctor is In: Meet Jodie WhittakerTheater #2 (Room 118ABC)
6:45 PMFriendship Bracelet ExchangeFriendiverse (Room 117)
7:00 PMPreviously on X-Men with Larry HoustonTheater 4 (Room 125)
7:00 PMWrestler Meet-and-GreetRoom 122AB
7:00 PMTalking with Todoroki: Q&A w/ David MatrangaTheater 3 (Room 121AB)
7:00 PMKigurumi KaraokeAnime HQ (Room 124)
7:00 PMRomantasy Readers Genre MeetupBook Nook (Room 120C)
7:00 PMSketch Duel: Enid Balam vs Crees LeeCreator HQ (Room 119AB)
7:15 PMBlood, Sweat, and Glue Sticks: Cosplay DeadlinesWorkshops (Room 123)
7:15 PMStar Trek Cosplay MeetupCosplay Photo Park
7:15 PMAdult Lightsaber TrainingCosplay Red Carpet
7:30 PMDisney Character Meet & Greet (A Moment of Magic)Kids' Zone (Room 121C)
7:45 PMBeing Super with the Cast of Superman & LoisMain Theater
8:00 PMBlindfolded Mario KartFriendiverse (Room 117)
8:00 PMHeather Graham: Stories from the ScreenTheater #2 (Room 118ABC)
8:00 PMFinal Fantasy Cosplay MeetupCosplay Photo Park
8:00 PMBuild It Bigger with RedfieldCreator HQ (Room 119AB)
8:00 PMIn the Pale Moonlight: Star Trek at WarTheater 4 (Room 125)
8:15 PMRamming Speed: Crash Course in Spaceship DesignWorkshops (Room 123)
8:15 PMMeet Peggy the DogTheater 3 (Room 121AB)
8:45 PMAll Things Gaming Cosplay MeetupCosplay Photo Park
Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025: Saturday Schedule

TimeEventLocation
10:00 AMShow Floor OpensPennsylvania Convention Center
10:30 AMCosplay Red CarpetCosplay Red Carpet Area
11:00 AMKids' Dance Party with Mega RanKids' Zone (Room 121C)
11:30 AMStar Wars Cosplay MeetupCosplay Photo Park
12:00 PMVoice Acting 101 PanelTheater #2 (Room 118ABC)
12:30 PMAnime Trivia ChallengeAnime HQ (Room 124)
1:00 PMRSVLTS Family PhotoRSVLTS Booth #407
1:30 PMSketch Duel: Comic Artists ShowdownCreator HQ (Room 119AB)
2:00 PMMeet the Cast of Superman & LoisMain Theater
2:30 PMK-Pop Dance WorkshopFriendiverse (Room 117)
3:00 PMDungeons & Dragons Live SessionGaming Zone (Booth #707)
3:30 PMSailor Moon Cosplay MeetupAnime HQ (Room 124)
4:00 PMDoctor Who Panel with Jodie WhittakerTheater #2 (Room 118ABC)
4:30 PMBookmark Making WorkshopBook Nook (Room 120C)
5:00 PMDragon Ball Z Cosplay MeetupCosplay Photo Park
5:30 PMCosplay Competitions 101Creator HQ (Room 119AB)
6:00 PMMortal Kombat 1 TournamentGaming Zone (Booth #707)
6:30 PMSlime Time for KidsKids' Zone (Room 121C)
7:00 PMOfficial Meetup at Love City Brewing1023 Hamilton St, Philadelphia
8:30 PMMega Ran Live PerformanceHall G
9:00 PMShow Floor ClosesPennsylvania Convention Center
Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025: Sunday Schedule

TimeEventLocation
10:00 AMShow Floor OpensPennsylvania Convention Center
10:30 AMKids' Cosplay Red CarpetKids' Zone (Room 121C)
11:00 AMVoice Acting WorkshopTheater #2 (Room 118ABC)
11:30 AMAnime Screening: My Hero AcademiaAnime HQ (Room 124)
12:00 PMStar Wars Cosplay MeetupCosplay Photo Park
12:30 PMSketch Duel: Comic Artists ShowdownCreator HQ (Room 119AB)
1:00 PMMega Ran Panel: X-Men '97Theater 3 (Room 121AB)
1:30 PMK-Pop Dance WorkshopFriendiverse (Room 117)
2:00 PMDungeons & Dragons Live SessionGaming Zone (Booth #707)
2:30 PMSailor Moon Cosplay MeetupAnime HQ (Room 124)
3:00 PMDoctor Who Panel with Jodie WhittakerTheater #2 (Room 118ABC)
3:30 PMBookmark Making WorkshopBook Nook (Room 120C)
4:00 PMDragon Ball Z Cosplay MeetupCosplay Photo Park
4:30 PMCosplay Competitions 101Creator HQ (Room 119AB)
5:00 PMShow Floor ClosesPennsylvania Convention Center
Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025: Guests of honor

Film & TV Stars

  • John Cena – WWE legend, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker
  • Mel GibsonLethal Weapon, Braveheart, Mad Max
  • John Carpenter – Director of Halloween, The Thing
  • John BoyegaStar Wars sequel trilogy
  • William ShatnerStar Trek
  • Jodie WhittakerDoctor Who
  • Andy SerkisThe Lord of the Rings, Black Panther
  • Anthony Daniels – C-3PO in Star Wars
  • Christopher LloydBack to the Future
  • Dolph LundgrenRocky IV, The Expendables
  • Giancarlo EspositoThe Mandalorian
  • Helen HuntTwister, Mad About You
  • Tyler HoechlinSuperman & Lois, Teen Wolf
  • Sonequa Martin-GreenStar Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead
  • Heather GrahamAustin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Boogie Nights
  • Christopher Mintz-PlasseSuperbad, Kick-Ass
  • Ashley GreeneTwilight
  • John Rhys-DaviesThe Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones
  • Danny GloverLethal Weapon
  • Priscilla PresleyNaked Gun, Agent Elvis, Dallas
  • Kate MulgrewStar Trek: Voyager, Orange Is the New Black
  • Bitsie TullochSuperman & Lois, Grimm
  • Peter FacinelliTwilight, Nurse Jackie
  • Kellan LutzTwilight
  • Steve GuttenbergPolice Academy
  • Michael CudlitzThe Walking Dead, Superman & Lois
  • Lucas GrabeelHigh School Musical
  • David GiuntoliGrimm, A Million Little Things
  • Claudia WellsBack to the Future
  • Jackson RathboneTwilight
  • James TolkanBack to the Future
Voice Actors & Animation

  • Cristina Vee – Voice of Ladybug in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
  • David Matranga – Voice of Todoroki in My Hero Academia
  • Monica Rial – Voice actress in various anime series
  • Stephanie Sheh – Voice actress in various anime series
  • Ian Sinclair – Voice actor in various anime series
  • Yuri Lowenthal – Voice actor in various anime series
  • Tara Platt – Voice actress in various anime series
  • Eric Vale – Voice actor in various anime series
  • Sonny Strait – Voice actor in various anime series
Comic Creators & Artists

  • Greg Capullo – Comic book artist known for Batman
  • Scott Snyder – Comic book writer known for Batman
  • Mark Morales – Comic book artist
  • Bill Morrison – Comic book artist and writer
  • Arthur Suydam – Comic book artist
  • Larry Houston – Director and producer known for X-Men: The Animated Series
  • Michael Golden – Comic book artist
  • Mike DeCarlo – Comic book artist
  • Mel Milton – Comic book artist
  • Creees Lee – Comic book artist
  • Ron Wilson – Comic book artist
  • Scott Shaw – Comic book artist
  • Mark Russell – Comic book writer
  • Julian Totino Tedesco – Comic book artist
  • Ben Harvey – Comic book artist
  • Clayton Mann – Comic book artist
Gaming & Other Guests

  • Troy Baker – Voice actor known for roles in video games
  • Nick Apostolides – Voice actor known for roles in video games
  • Kyle Hebert – Voice actor known for roles in video games
  • Nadji Jeter – Actor known for roles in video games
  • Amir Talai – Actor known for roles in video games
  • Blake Roman – Actor known for roles in video games
  • Erika Henningsen – Actress known for roles in video games
  • Alex Brightman – Actor known for roles in video games
  • Rodney Barnes – Screenwriter and producer
  • Heather Antos – Comic book editor
Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025: What to expect?

There will be live tournaments, cosplay red carpets, children's activities, themed meetups, artist battles, book workshops, and exclusive merchandise drops. Dedicated spaces like the Zen Den, Anime HQ, Book Nook, and Creator HQ will host rotating events throughout the weekend. The retail floor will also be open for shopping for collectibles and fandom gear.

Sayan Ghosh

Sayan Ghosh

Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community.

