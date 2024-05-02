Final Destination 6: Release window, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Fans of Jeffrey Riddick’s widely acclaimed supernatural horror franchise can now breathe easy as Final Destination 6 is really happening. Much to the fans’ surprise, the sixth installment was already in talks since the release of Final Destination 5 in 2011, where the series actor Tony Todd revealed in an interview with Dread Central that Parts 6 and 7 were going to be filmed simultaneously.

As the series creator confirmed, Final Destination 6 was in the works prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming was scheduled to take place in Vancouver, British Columbia, from July 31 to October 13, 2023. However, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the production was delayed indefinitely.

However, it didn’t take the film much time to get back on track, as production resumed on March 4, 2024, and it was also revealed that Christian Sebalt would join as the cinematographer. Follow along with the article to learn more about the upcoming film.

Final Destination 6 will have a theatrical release in 2025

Final Destination 6, titled “Bloodlines,” will be released in the year 2025, as confirmed by Craig Perry through his social media account. Perry continued by shedding light on the arduous yet fruitful journey and also how the release of the sixth installment coincidentally marks the 25th anniversary of the first film. Here’s what Perry wrote on his social media post:

"After a long, hard slog through the pandemic and the strikes, Day One is finally in the can. 2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of the release of the first installment in the franchise. To honor the occasion with another worldwide theatrical release (in IMAX, no less) is a rare and wonderful thing."

Perry’s post further said:

"See you next year! PS: I know, I know — Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. But this is the title we’ve had for three years, and we’re keeping it… for now."

The film will be distributed by HBO Max and will be produced by Jon Watts, who is known for directing MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spiderman: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: Now Way Home. During the selection of candidates to helm the movie, Zach Lepovsky and Adam Stein were selected from over two hundred candidates in a Zoom meeting.

During their pitch, Stein and Lepowsky staged an accident to catch the executives and producers off-guard, and they were successful. With the tweaks of VFX and prerecorded footage, the duo showcased their enthusiasm for the film, which eventually became their golden ticket to get signed up.

What to expect from Final Destination 6

During an interview with Digital Spy, Craig revealed that Final Destination 6 will take place in a world of first responders:

"We're toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen and police. These people deal with death on the front lines every day, and make choices that can cause people to live or die.

He further continued:

We rely on their good judgement, expertise and calm demeanour. So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death – but now for themselves? We're thinking that world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way.

Later in July 2022, Reddick revealed to Collider that the upcoming film will be different then the preceding five installments. Here’s what Reddick had to say regarding what fans can expect from Final Destination 6:

I will say that it's not just going to be another kind of 'we set up a group of people, they cheat death, and then just death gets them.' And there's one wrinkle that we kind of added to every movie to kind of like change it up a little bit. This one is a true Final Destination movie, but it doesn't follow that kind of formula that we've kind of established. I think I can say that much.

While the plotline remains shrouded in mystery, with the hints given by Reddick and Craig, it has been made apparent that the upcoming film will offer something new that fans won’t see coming. However, the change is just a little, and fans should be relieved to learn that the film is going to keep its Final Destination essence intact.

Final Destination 6 cast

Tony Todds was the first to be added to the cast lineup, making it crystal clear that no one could play the role of William Bloodworth. Recently, Andrea Cook, who played the lead character Kimberly Corman in Final Destination 2, was also spotted on the set of the sixth part. Below is the complete list of all the actors who have joined the cast in undisclosed roles:

Brec Bassinger

Teo Briones

Kaitlyn Santa Juana

Richard Harmon

Anna Lore

Owen Patrick Joyner

Max Lloyd-Jones

Rya Kihlstedt

Tinpo Lee

