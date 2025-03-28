Fit For Murder on Lifetime: Full list of cast for the thriller

Inspired by the actual story of fitness celebrities, Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan, Fit For Murder is a thriller series on Lifetime. Including their assistant Melissa James, the movie shows their path to celebrity and the stunning events that brought about their demise.

With pathos and intrigue, the film shows the complexity of human drive and the results of unrestrained wants. Jodi Binstock directed Fit For Murder and Maggie Mock wrote it.

Fit For Murder came out in 2024 and has a runtime of about 1 hour and 41 minutes. Lifetime has the movie ready to stream. Starting on August 24, 2024, Fit For Murder has been made available for streaming on Tubi.

Fit For Murder: The main cast and their characters

1) Tory Trowbridge as Kelly Ryan

Apple Original Films' "Ghosted" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

Tory Trowbridge stars as Kelly Ryan, a key character in Fit For Murder. Tory Trowbridge's notable roles include S.W.A.T. (2024–2025), in which she played Nicole across two episodes, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2020–2023), as Jenna Scott and Tina Bishop across two episodes.

She was also featured in Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things (2020) as Delia Whitlaw, the main character of the ballet drama series.

2) Brock Yurich as Craig Titus

Broch Yurich (image via Instagram/@brochyurich)

Brock Yurich acts as Craig Titus, the husband of Kelly Ryan and another fitness superstar. Brock Yurich has appeared in several TV movies and series. His notable works include The Christmas High Note (2020), where he played a romantic lead, and A Deadly Adoption (2015), showcasing his range in thrillers.

3) Paris Smith as Melissa James

Paris Smith (image via Instagram/@pariwnky)

Paris Smith portrays Melissa James, the assistant, whose romance with Craig and Kelly has disastrous results. Paris Smith is most popular for playing the role of Maddie Van Pelt in Nickelodeon's popular TV series Every Witch Way (2014–2015).

She also acted in TV movies like My Stepfather's Secret (2019) and The Perfect Daughter (2016). Smith received accolades for her contributions to Every Witch Way, gaining young actress awards nominations throughout the show's production.

The additional cast of Fit For Murder

The supporting cast features:

Nick Josten as Detective Wilson

Aaron Foster as Detective Mogg

Jodi Binstock as Maura James

Devin Reeve as Jeremy

Steve Longley as Kip Beringer

Marquis Willis as Officer Willis

Myra Cheney as Officer Lee

Michael Maiello as FBI Agent #1

Hilary Larivee as FBI Agent

Max Haynes as Bartender

Other featured extras are Nicolas Bullentini and Blake Hyer, as well as uncredited ones such as Ally Abbatangelo (Bodybuilder's Assistant) and Maxwell Golden (Nail Tech/Party Goer).

Production Team

The production team includes Jessica Bahowick (executive producer), Adam Karm (producer), Devin Reeve (line producer), and Ben Wagner (producer). The film is directed by Jodi Binstock and has a screenplay by Maggie Mock. Alexander Yellen took care of cinematography for the movie. Shannon Balazs spearheaded production design while Jennifer Bunn took charge of art direction.

Lifetime's Fit For Murder boasts a talented cast headed by Tory Trowbridge (S.W.A.T., Law & Order: SVU), Brock Yurich (The Christmas High Note), and Paris Smith (Every Witch Way).

They are supported by Nick Josten and Aaron Foster as investigators. Directed by Jodi Binstock with solid production values in both cinematography and design, this thriller provides an intense presentation of ambition gone deadly.

