Fit for Murder ending explained: Who killed Melissa James? 

Lifetime’s Fit For Murder, which premiered yesterday, follows the case of the celebrity bodybuilder couple, Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan, whose lives were changed when their personal assistant, Melissa James, was found murdered and her body burned inside a car.

The bodybuilding influencer duo became the prime suspects in the homicide investigation. Fit For Murder is a detailed exploration of what happened and how the perpetrators were caught by jumping between past and present events to bring to us a detailed view of the complex relationship between the power couple and their live-in assistant.

What is the case that Fit for Murder explores?

Based on true events, Fit For Murder takes a deep dive into the facts behind the crime through a subjective lens, following how things spiraled out of control for Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan. Although the movie is a dramatisation of the actual events, the facts presented are well-researched.

The movie begins with a scene of a burning car in the middle of the Nevada desert, following which we see Detectives Wilson and Mogg arrive on the scene. They eventually locate a charred body in the trunk and track down the vehicle to Kelly Ryan, a celebrity bodybuilder. Initially, the cops believed that it was Kelly's body, and the matter became complex when they discovered that she was still alive.

This led to further investigations, and an autopsy report finally suggested that it was the body of Ryan and Titus' live-in assistant, Melissa James, who had been missing. The movie then explores how James met the couple and became associated with them and how this complicated the matter between the husband and wife.

Craig and Melissa started an affair, and Kelly, being suspicious of it, began her own investigations. The tension between the trio kept growing until Melissa's body was discovered inside a burning truck.

Did Craig and Kelly kill Melissa in Fit for Murder?

At the end of Fit For Murder, we finally see how Craig and Kelly killed Melissa. Although the film tries to keep the mystery alive by not disclosing who kills Melissa, it becomes pretty evident as the narrative progresses.

However, the reasons behind the crime are complicated. Throughout the movie, we see Craig and Melissa come closer while Kelly becomes more and more distant. But soon, the narrative changes when Kelly discovers that their assistant may be stealing.

Kelly shares this with her husband, who promises to sort it out. However, he is too emotionally entangled with Melissa, so the onus falls on Kelly to confront her. The tension only escalates following this, and it comes to a topping point when Kelly peeks into Melissa’s room and finds her doing drugs.

She also discovers the couple's credit cards in Melissa’s suitcase, and things escalate into a physical altercation between the two women. When Craig comes to his wife’s rescue, he mistakenly strangles Melissa to death, and the couple decide to mask the murder as a case of overdose and then burn the body to remove all evidence.

However, the couple's crimes are discovered when Kelly's friend, Megan, reaches out to the authorities to divulge how Kelly shared with her secrets about her and Craig’s part in Melissa’s disappearance, almost vaguely confessing to the crime.

This led to a country-wide search to locate Kelly and Craig, who had fled by then. In the movie’s final moments, we see the couple hanging out at a nail salon in Boston, Massachusetts, when a contingent of FBI agents enter and take them into custody.

Fit for Murder is now available on Lifetime.

