Flow: Release date, plot, where to watch and more

Flow, an animated European adventure film directed by Gints Zilbalodis, is an exploration of survival and companionship. The movie had its theatrical debut in Latvia on August 28, 2024, where it quickly became a domestic success, selling over 100,000 tickets.

It premiered globally at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, earning critical acclaim. The film will be released in theatres in the United States on November 22, 2024, with a limited run in New York and Los Angeles, followed by a nationwide release on December 6, 2024, through Janus Films and Sideshow.

The story of Flow centers on a solitary black cat who must navigate a post-apocalyptic world that has been severely impacted by a catastrophic flood. The cat is compelled to form a team with other animals to survive on a boat.

The film, which includes no human characters and features stunning animation, emphasizes the dynamics and obstacles faced by a diverse array of creatures, thereby constructing a poignant narrative of interspecies collaboration.

The protagonist of the film, a black cat, is depicted alongside a secretarybird, a lemur, a capybara, and a Labrador. In the process of traversing a mysterious and flooded landscape, these creatures form unlikely bonds and encounter a variety of trials.

Plot of Flow

A black cat is the protagonist of the film Flow, which depicts its survival in a world that has been devastated by a catastrophic flood. The story commences with serene natural scenes, which gradually transform into chaos as the flood alters the world.

The cat initially seeks refuge in an abandoned house, but it eventually joins other animals on a small sailboat. Together, they traverse a submerged, desolate landscape that is teeming with ruins and unknown perils. The animals face significant challenges, including food scarcity, treacherous waters, and conflicts among themselves.

As the journey progresses, new members join their group, including a Labrador, a capybara, a lemur, and a secretarybird. While the film showcases moments of tension and heroism, its heart lies in depicting the raw instincts and resilience of animals adapting to an unrecognizable environment.

Flow is distinguished by its animation and the absence of human dialogue, despite its 80-minute runtime. Natural sounds, including meows, barks, and chirps, are employed by the animals to communicate. This creative decision underscores the film's emphasis on the bonds that are established and the survival of the characters in the face of adversity.

Director, writer, and production details

Gints Zilbalodis, a Latvian filmmaker renowned for his distinctive animation style, directed Flow. Zilbalodis worked in conjunction with writer Matīss Kaža to develop the narrative.

The film was produced with the assistance of numerous European institutions, such as the National Film Centre of Latvia, ARTE France, and Eurimages. The animation was produced in France and Belgium.

Achievements and festival presence

Since its release, Flow has garnered significant acclaim. The film debuted in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The film was awarded the Jury Award, Audience Award, and Gan Foundation Award for Distribution at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The film's status as a global animation highlight was further solidified by its appearances at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival.

Crew details

The narrative is propelled by its lead animal characters despite the absence of a conventional human cast. The animation team and sound designers are responsible for bringing these creatures to life through visual and auditory storytelling.

Zilbalodis' minimalist and evocative style showcased that the narrative is centered around the animals' natural behavior. Here are the crew details:

Producers: Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, and Gregory Zalcman

Music by: Gints Zilbalodis and Rihards Zalupe

Animation director: Léo Silly Pélissier

Production manager: Virginie Guilminot

Flow will be released in New York and Los Angeles on November 22, 2024.

