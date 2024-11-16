Focus (2015) ending explained: Does Nicky survive the gunshot?

Focus is an American crime drama film, that was released theatrically on February 27, 2015 by Warner Bros. Pictures. The movie is a collaboration by filmmakers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who wrote the script. Produced by Denise Di Novi, the story revolves around two cons who fall in love with each other, during their missions.

Prominent actors Will Smith and Margot Robbie playing the leading roles, the movie was a box office success, grossing over $ 158 million, with a production budget of $ 50 million. With its recent addition to Netflix, the movie quickly raised its rank on the streaming platform, topping the most-watched charts in the United States.

At the end of Focus, Nicky, and Jess are caught by Garriga's guards, while they try to escape to the United States. They are tied to chairs, and Nicky is beaten by the guards for stealing the EXR. Nicky is shot by Owens in the chest, and terrified to get caught, Garriga and his gand run away. He is then saved by Owens himself, who covers his wound and reveals himself to be Nicky's father Bucky.

After the men leave the scene, Bucky covers Nicky's wounds, trying to prevent internal bleeding by sucking out blood from a syringe. He reveals himself to Nicky's father Bucky, who drives them near a hospital to get him treated, where he finally survives.

What was Nicky and Bucky's plan in Focus?

Bucky disguised himself as Owens (Image via Netflix)

At the very beginning of the movie, Nicky lets Jess know that he was adopted as a kid, by a con. He describes his father Bucky to be ruthless, who will choose money over everything. While introducing to Jess about rules of the business, he explained to him about the Toledo Panic Button. This is a way to escape emergencies, by shooting one's partner, to prove allegiance to their enemies.

Bucky was the one who had used the Toledo Panic Button, by killing his father. He had always wanted his son to do the same, and prioritize the mission over relationships. It is revealed that Nicky and Bucky had been working to steal Garriga's EXR formula, for the last three years. This was the main reason why Bucky earned Garriga's trust, and became his head of security.

The father and son duo wanted to see the EXR and sell it to Garriga's rival McEwen. Bucky managed to earn Garriga's trust, and this was the only reason Nicky could manage to get his hands on the original EXR, rather than the duplicates Garriga had intentionally made. Bucky had texted Nicky to flee upon realizing that Garriga had known about their plan.

Bucky shot Nicky to keep the secret in Focus

Bucky shoots Nicky to save them all (Image via Netflix)

Bucky's heist was almost on the way to being successful, but it was only Nicky's weakness towards Jess, that ruined it. Bucky from the very beginning had taught his son, never to lose focus while on a mission. Nicky getting closer to Jess was one of the primary reasons, that led to Garriga's suspicion.

When the two got captured, Bucky realized that if Garriga's men interrogated them more, they would either be killed, or Nicky would end up revealing Bucky's identity too. Shooting Nicky, was his last option to make his enemies believe in his loyalty. This petrified the gang into leaving the scene and gave him a chance to save Nicky, Jess, and him.

What happens at the end of Focus?

Bucky earned Garringa's trust as Owens (Image via Netflix)

Bucky manages to cover Nicky's wound up, take all the money, and flee them out of the scene. He drives them near a hospital, where Jess could take Nicky to get his injuries cured. Bucky abandons his wounded son on the streets and doesn't look back, knowing it will only make it harder for him. Deep down Bucky knows that he truly loves his son, but his profession demands him to do the complete opposite.

Nicky and Jess succeed to make it to the end of Focus (Image via Netflix)

It is also revealed that Bucky had taken all the stolen money, leaving his son to fend off his own, teaching him the biggest lesson. But despite this, Jess proves to be the savior when Nicky notices Garriga's $ 200,000 watch on her wrist which she swiped from his hand when he tried to choke her. The watch becomes a way for the couple to get the medical treatment, and have the chance to start something new.

Focus is available for streaming on Netflix. Follow us for more recommendations on the best heist movies.

