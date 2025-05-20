Fountain of Youth (2025): Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

Fountain of Youth is an upcoming American heist action-adventure film set to premiere on Apple TV+ on May 23, 2025. The movie will be available for streaming starting at midnight Pacific Time, with viewers across the US and other regions able to watch it exclusively on Apple’s streaming platform.

The story follows two estranged siblings who reunite to find the famous Fountain of Youth. They solve historical clues while dealing with dangers that test their bravery and intelligence. The story is about family, mystery, and the search for eternal life.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film stars Natalie Portman and John Krasinski. Shot across multiple countries, it promises to deliver an action-packed adventure in the spirit of classic genre favorites.

Everything to know about Fountain of Youth

Fountain of Youth is scheduled for release on May 23, 2025, on Apple TV+. It will be available to stream starting at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT). Below is the release timing for major U.S. time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) May 23, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) May 23, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) May 23, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) May 23, 2025 12:00 AM

The film is an Apple TV+ exclusive, meaning access requires a subscription to the platform. It will not have a theatrical release and will be available only through online streaming.

Plot and trailer details

Fountain of Youth follows two estranged siblings, Luke and Charlotte Purdue, played by John Krasinski and Natalie Portman. They reunite to search for the legendary Fountain of Youth, a mythical source believed to grant immortality. Their journey becomes a globe-spanning heist that takes them to multiple locations around the world.

The siblings use what they know about history to decipher cryptic clues that lead them closer to the Fountain. Along the way, they face problems and dangers from other treasure hunters and the police. The story centers on deciphering old symbols and finding hidden secrets related to the Fountain's legend.

The film also explores the complicated relationship between Luke and Charlotte. They have been apart for some time and must overcome personal issues to work together effectively during their mission.

Supporting characters include Esme (Eiza González), Owen Carver (Domhnall Gleeson), and Inspector Jamal Abbas (Arian Moayed), who play roles that intersect with the siblings’ quest. Stanley Tucci appears as the Elder, a figure tied to the Fountain’s mystery.

The trailer features tense exchanges between the siblings, action scenes, and glimpses of iconic historical locations. The movie focuses on the long-held myth of the Fountain of Youth, which has been around for thousands of years and spans five continents and dozens of cultures.

Overall, the plot revolves around the pursuit of the Fountain as a prize that could change the siblings’ lives and possibly offer immortality. The film blends adventure, mystery, and family drama within a heist framework.

Production, direction, and cast

After Dexter Fletcher left the project in early 2024, Guy Ritchie took over as director of Fountain of Youth. The screenplay was written by James Vanderbilt. Beginning in Bangkok in February 2024, principal photography proceeded to Vienna and Liverpool before concluding in October 2024.

The film's primary sibling duo is played by Natalie Portman as Charlotte Purdue and John Krasinski as Luke Purdue. The supporting cast includes Stanley Tucci as the Elder, Carmen Ejogo as Deb McCall, Laz Alonso as Patrick Murphy, Arian Moayed as Inspector Jamal Abbas, Domhnall Gleeson as Owen Carver, and Eiza González as Esme.

The movie is produced by Skydance Media, Vinson Films, Project X Entertainment, and Radio Silence. The producing team includes David Ellison, Ivan Atkinson, Tripp Vinson, Jake Myers, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Vanderbilt, Ritchie, Dana Goldberg, Dan Granger, and Dan Ellison.

Fountain of Youth will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

