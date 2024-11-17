Gladiator 2 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all tracks in the film

In Gladiator 2, a sequel to the 2000 film Gladiator, released on 13 November 2024, Paul Mescal plays Maximus' son, Lucius. Lucius transforms into a gladiator to fight for justice after General Acacius and his troops raid his house. Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington all appear in the historical action film.

In the original Gladiator, Russell Crowe portrays Maximus, a Roman leader, who loses his family after being duped by Commodus, the Emperor's son. He is forced to fight as a gladiator to avenge the murders of his family and the emperor.

In this new chapter of the ancient Rome-set narrative, Lucius also becomes a gladiator to seek revenge against Acacius. The film is directed and co-produced by Ridley Scott.

List of all songs in Gladiator 2

Composed by Harry Gregson-Williams, the sequel features these 20 songs:

Gladiator II Overture

Lucius, Arishat and the Roman Invasion

I'll Wait for You

Ostia

Angry Baboons

Strength and Honor

Acacius Returns

City of Rome

Defiance

I See Him in You

Acacius in the Colosseum

Let the Gods Decide

Macrinus' Plan

I Need You to Do This

Smooth Is the Descent

Now That I Have Found You

Echoes in Eternity

War, Real War

The Dream Is Lost

Now We Are Free

The soundtrack adds to the dramatic and emotionally complex themes in the film, featuring significant motifs such as the electric cello for the character Macrinus.

Additional details about Gladiator 2

Gladiator 2 is the follow-up to Ridley Scott's blockbuster Gladiator which was released in 2000. While the original movie centered on Maximus (played by Russell Crowe), the second film focuses on Lucius, Maximum and Lucilla's (Connie Nielsen) little son. After the new Roman overlords seize control of his house, Lucius is compelled to fight as a gladiator.

Released on November 13, 2024, the film's cast includes Paul Mescal as Lucius, while Pedro Pascal plays Marcus Acacius, a Roman general who formerly studied under Maximus and raids Lucius' home. Denzel Washington portrays Macrinus, an armaments trader and gladiator trainer. The co-Emperors Geta and Caracalla are also major characters in this film. They are played by Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger respectively.

Gladiator 2 features Lucius as he seeks vengeance after his family is attacked while Rome is controlled by harsh rulers. Lucius must battle in the Colosseum and overcome several trials. The film features action scenes such as gladiator combat, sea warfare, and rhino fights.

The way the sequel carries on the story of Rome, retaliation, and power excites fans of the original movie, who can also look forward to archive footage from the original, featuring Russell Crowe's Maximus, and Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus, and more, being shown in this film.

If one is planning to watch Gladiator 2, now is a great opportunity to revisit the original picture. Gladiator was a box office success and was nominated for 12 Oscars and secured five wins among them, including Best Picture, and Best Actor for Russell Crowe.

With Mescal's Lucius leading his army into Rome but no clear route for his authority, the ending of Gladiator 2 leaves the future up in the air. Despite the lack of official confirmation, future choices and audience interest will determine whether a third installment is produced. However, the events of the movie and Lucius' likely rise to power may set up a new plot.

