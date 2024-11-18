Gory and Raunchy Popeye horror movie: Everything we know so far

Popeye the Sailor is set to have an indie slasher live adaptation movie by ITN Studios. The studio is behind horror movies Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare. A Bloody Disgusting article, published on November 14, 2024, shared the first images of the popular cartoon character Popeye, imagined in a completely different light.

As per the article, filmmaker William Stead, who is known for his works including All the Young Dudes (2020) and Children of the Night (2023) is set to direct the film. Steven Murphy will play the titular role of Popeye, who will be portrayed as an evil character. Hence, the audience can expect the movie to be gory, and filled with scenes of bloodshed. Rene August is serving as the producer of the film.

As per the movie's official synopsis, a group of councilors intend to open a summer camp, but they are haunted by the legend of Popeye. The teaser images make it clear that ITN's Popeye won't be the humorous character, as previously shown in the film and television series. However, it should be made clear that ITN'S Popeye horror movie is not connected to the "twisted childhood universe".

What were the earlier live adaptations of Popeye?

Before ITN's teaser, Popeye the Sailor had just one life adaptation, directed by Robert, which was released theatrically on December 12, 1980. The movie was written by Jules Feiffer, based on the Popeye comic strips created by E.C. Segar. The character first appeared in the daily King Features comic strip Thimble Theatre on January 17, 1920.

The Popeye live-action movie was produced by Paramount Pictures, in collaboration with Walt Disney Pictures. It portrayed a comic feature revolving around a "good-hearted" Popeye and his search for his estranged father after he arrives in the town of Sweethaven. Robin Williams played the titular character, while Shelley Duvall starred in the role of Olive Oyl. The movie has a rating of 5.4 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Fans react to Poeye horror movie teaser from ITN Studios

On November 15, 2024, Bloody Disgusting, a channel mainly covering horror and slasher movies, posted on X, the first exclusive images from the upcoming horror movie. The caption revealed that ITN has tuned this comical character to a grizzly killer, and the audience can expect to see a lot of slaughter and butchery on the screen.

However, audiences provided contrasting reactions on this experimental film.

A user wrote, "I'm not against any movie being made, but it would be so much better to have a Popeye action movie instead."

While another user commented, So like what's it got to do with Popeye other then subbing him in for any generic slasher villain.

A fan commented, "If they make it like "Hobo With a Shotgun", that would actually be amazing."

While another user expressed their disapproval of ITN's work as boring. Summing the audiences' reactions, it can be summed up that more people want to see Popeye the Sailor in an action-movie, rather than a slasher remake.

However, taking fictional characters and dropping them in a horror setting, has been in discussion among viewers, especially with the recent release of Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

As of now, no trailers have been released, however, audiences can expect to see more of Hellboy's evil reimagination by January 2025.

