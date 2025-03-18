Happy Gilmore 2: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Fans of the beloved 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore have been eagerly awaiting its sequel, Happy Gilmore 2. Netflix will finally release this follow-up on July 25, 2025. The streaming giant released a full-length teaser trailer on March 18, 2025, which features both new and old faces. The show's original star, Adam Sandler, is back as Happy Gilmore, and the nostalgia is strong.

Happy Gilmore 2 takes back to the world of golf, but this time the competition is tougher. A new generation of golf pros who can hit the ball farther than ever scares him. His absence from the game won't last long, though.

Happy comes back to show the world what he's made of with his odd charm and crazy style. Along with golf, fans will see more funny antics, old friends, and, of course, Sandler's signature humor.

The story is about Happy coming out of retirement to try to get back to the top of the golf world. He will have to prove his skills and face a lot of new challenges. Fans will be able to see his hilarious journey of self-discovery, redemption, and, of course, golf.

Happy Gilmore 2 releases on July 25, 2025

On July 25, 2025, Happy Gilmore 2 will be available on Netflix. Adam Sandler will play Happy Gilmore again, and fans can expect him to bring the same sarcastic humor as the previous one.

Happy goes back to golfing and plays against a new generation of players who seem to have taken the game to a whole new level.

Plot of Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore 2 picks up a few years after the events of the first movie. Happy, playing golf in an unusual way, had taken over the world of golf and saved his grandmother's house. But times have changed, and Happy is no longer playing sports. He now lives a quieter life away from the attention.

At the beginning of Happy Gilmore 2, Happy has to deal with a new era in golf. Happy isn't really choosing to come back to the game. Happy doesn't want to go to a major golf tournament when he gets the invitation because he's not sure if he can still compete with the pros today.

Their level of play scares him, and he feels like an outsider in a sport that has changed since he last played. Happy hasn't played golf in years, so it's clear from the start that he has trouble with the changes to the game.

Happy decides to come back, though, with the help of his old friends and family, such as Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen). Virginia, who has always been there for him, tells Happy that he needs to show everyone the man she fell in love with all those years ago. This touching moment makes Happy remember his purpose and gives him the drive to show everyone that he still has it.

In the trailer, when Happy goes back to the golf course, he breaks the traditional rules of golf. His unusual swings are still generating. Plus, he has to change his style and technique to keep up with the younger, stronger golfers.

Shooter McGavin is seemingly also back as the evil guy. He still has a grudge against Happy from when they were rivals. Shooter is determined to show that Happy's success was an accident and that he is no longer important in the professional golf world. His rivalry with Happy starts up again in the movie.

Along with well-known faces, the movie also introduces some new ones, such as Bad Bunny as Happy's caddie and Kym Whitley as Bessie, a member of his support group. These new characters give the story a new twist and help Happy deal with the problems that come with his comeback.

The golf course also has cameos from real-life golf stars like Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, and Jordan Spieth, who make things even more exciting and raise the stakes. In this movie, Happy will learn to accept his past and be proud of his legacy through a series of funny and touching events.

Cast of the movie

The cast of Happy Gilmore 2 includes many familiar faces from the original movie. Adam Sandler returns as Happy Gilmore, while Julie Bowen reprises her role as Virginia Venit. Christopher McDonald is back as the iconic antagonist Shooter McGavin, and Ben Stiller returns as Hal L., the unhinged nursing home orderly.

New additions include Bad Bunny, who plays Happy’s caddie, and Kym Whitley as Bessie, a member of Happy’s support group. Other new faces include Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Scottie Scheffler, and Travis Kelce, whose roles are currently undisclosed. Along with Sandler's daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler, and Blake Clark.

In addition to the main cast, the film will feature cameos from several professional golfers, including Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Jack Nicklaus, and Rory McIlroy.

Trailer of the movie

The official trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 brings back Adam Sandler’s beloved character. The trailer opens with a dramatic sequence showcasing the legendary names in golf: Arnold, Jacko, Tiger—before cutting to Happy himself, looking older and slightly out of practice.

As he glances at his reflection, he notices his prominent teeth, humorously questioning, "SpongeBob? What is that? What’s with the beaver teeth?"

Happy admits he hasn’t swung a club in years, feeling intimidated by how much the game has changed. He’s unsure where to start, but a familiar voice encourages him, "Come on, brother. Grip it and rip it." This sets the stage for his long-awaited comeback.

As he prepares for his return, Happy acknowledges that he might need to update his famous “happy place” to something more age-appropriate.

The Happy Gilmore 2 trailer then takes a dramatic turn when a voice calls out, "Mr. Gilmore?" before cutting to Happy’s shocked expression as he realizes he’s not done with golf yet. Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen) reminds him, "Let them see the Happy I fell in love with." The trailer ends with Happy getting back into action, ready to prove he’s still got it.

Happy Gilmore 2 will be available premiere on Netflix.

