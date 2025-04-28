Harry Potter star Rupert Grint announces the arrival of his second child with Georgia Groome in a sweet instagram post

Rupert Grint, popular for his character Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movie series, has become a father for the second time with his partner Georgia Groome. The 36-year-old actor posted the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, April 27, welcoming their new baby daughter, Goldie G. Grint, to his fans with a loving message.

Rupert Grint, who tends to keep his personal life private, gave fans a rare glimpse into his growing family, posting a picture of Goldie wearing a white onesie personalized with her name.

The announcement marks another milestone for Grint and Groome, who have been together since 2011 and previously welcomed their first child, a daughter named Wednesday G. Grint, in May 2020.

The couple has often chosen to maintain a low public profile, but Grint’s recent post highlights his ongoing enthusiasm for fatherhood, a role he has openly embraced and celebrated in interviews over the past few years.

In his Instagram update, Rupert Grint posted a picture of his new baby daughter wearing a white onesie with the name Goldie embroidered on it, covered with a small gray cardigan. Playfully nodding to headlines in the media, he wrote,

"Secret Child Slightly Revealed.' Meet Goldie G. Grint. ⭐️ A 10/10 baby (so far)."

Rupert Grint also sent a special shout-out to Dr. Alex Di Gesu, apparently the physician who delivered Goldie, adding a tongue-in-cheek salute emoji.

Goldie is joined by big sister Wednesday, born in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grint and Groome had originally issued a short statement via a representative following Wednesday's birth, asking for privacy during the

"very special time."

While they prefer to keep family life out of the limelight, Grint has, at times, given glimpses into his life as a father. In an interview with Glamour in 2022, he called fatherhood life-changing, explaining that having children spurred him to overcome old habits such as smoking and even cured his chronic insomnia.

Aside from personal lifestyle adjustments, Rupert Grint has also come to appreciate sharing intimate moments with his children with the public. He has shared photos of Wednesday dropping by his location on the set of his Apple TV+ series Servant, where she usually joined him while shooting.

He himself joked once that Wednesday first confused the set of the show with Sesame Street, showing the innocence and humor parenthood has introduced to his life.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Grint referred to fatherhood as

"the best thing" and reaffirmed how his priorities had shifted towards his family.

More details on Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome explored

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome have been together for more than a decade, initially sparking rumors of a romance in 2011. While both have long histories in acting, Groome is perhaps most famous for her work in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, the pair has always opted to keep the specifics of their relationship under wraps.

In 2020, they had their first child, Wednesday, just before Grint appeared on Instagram for the first time, when he made an introduction for both himself and his daughter to Instagram users.

Despite the periodic speculation, including a reported secret marriage fueled by similar gold wedding rings in 2019, which was subsequently discounted, Rupert Grint and Groome have kept a low-key relationship. In a rare statement regarding their relationship in a Glamour interview, Grint characterized their relationship as grounded in friendship, stating,

"We're kind of the same person; we think the same way. That's always made it work."

Groome, who started acting as a child, has had a consistent career, working in both film and stage productions. Aside from her acting career, she has also been vocal about feminist causes, particularly speaking out against the objectification of women during a promotional interview for her theater work in Clickbait.

Interested viewers can watch Rupert Grint's Harry Potter movies on HBO and Amazon Prime Video.

